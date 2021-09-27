Iceland Seafood International hf Completion of the acquisition of Ahumados Dominguez Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.09.2021, 14:28 | | 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 14:28 | Further to announcements on September 16th and 17th Iceland Seafood is pleased to confirm that the acquisition of 85% share in Ahumados Dominguez has now been closed. All terms remain as previously announced. Share issuance in relation to the acquisition will now been processed in accordance with announcement on September 20th.





