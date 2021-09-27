checkAd

Jaguar Health Announces that Ladenburg Thalmann is Hosting R&D Showcase Webinar About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea on September 29, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

Leading oncologists discuss importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address debilitating diarrhea resulting from cancer therapyVirtual event 1:00 PM to 2:10 PM EasternRegistration open now for financial and business community; Click …

Leading oncologists discuss importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address debilitating diarrhea resulting from cancer therapy
Virtual event 1:00 PM to 2:10 PM Eastern
Registration open now for financial and business community; Click here to register

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann is hosting an R&D Showcase webinar about cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) on September 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern. The virtual event, open to the financial and business community, will address the importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address the debilitating diarrhea that can be experienced because of cancer therapy.

Jaguar founder and CEO Lisa Conte and Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar's acting Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board, will participate in the virtual event, which will also include commentary from three distinguished oncologists: Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, who is affiliated with the Renown Institute for Cancer; Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Assistant Professor, Oregon Health & Science University; and Andrew Davies, MB BS, MSc, MD, FRCP, President of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) and Clinical Director of the Development in Palliative Medicine, St. Luke's Cancer Centre/Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Participation Instructions for R&D Showcase

Event is exclusively for investors, financial analysts, business media, and business development executives.

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros from Jaguar.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements related to the expectation that Ladenburg Thalmann will host a CTD-focused R&D Showcase webinar on September 29, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665461/Jaguar-Health-Announces-that-Ladenbu ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Announces that Ladenburg Thalmann is Hosting R&D Showcase Webinar About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea on September 29, 2021 Leading oncologists discuss importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address debilitating diarrhea resulting from cancer therapyVirtual event 1:00 PM to 2:10 PM EasternRegistration open now for financial and business community; Click …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
American Battery Technology Corporation Announces Approximate $39.1 Million Oversubscribed Equity ...
Chinese Internet Companies with Global Vision Show Strong Growth Momentum
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...