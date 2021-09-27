Investors Turning to Psychedelic Market as Renaissance Continues into New Wave of Diseases

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of psychedelic therapies as a popular investment a few years ago was mostly underscored by investors that rode the cannabis wave seeing a brand-new opportunity with drugs such as psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and others to address hard-to-treat mental health diseases, namely depression, addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety. As strides are being made on those fronts, a second investment wave is swelling on the horizon that looks to feature expanded indications and bring new therapeutic options to diseases with unmet needs. Psychedelics could redefine standards of care for chronic diseases and reshape psychiatry, including counseling practices, among other things. Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) (Profile) is leading this next wave of psychedelic drug development beyond mental health into chronic pain and eating disorders as the company advances its clinical programs. With a diverse approach, Tryp is joined by a short list of brand name leaders in psychedelics that includes ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), COMPASS Pathways Plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) and Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN), all of which are making significant strides towards validating the legitimate potential of a wide range of psychedelic-based treatment regimens.

Psychedelic drugs are amid a renaissance that will see revenues rise from $2.82 billion in 2020 to $7.57 billion by 2028.

in 2020 to by 2028. Tryp Therapeutics is pursuing five indications in chronic pain and other indications with total estimated annual sales potential of more than $12 billion .

. Tryp has announced the submission of an investigational new drug (IND) application for its Phase 2a clinical trial in overeating disorders, is preparing to file another IND for a Phase 2a clinical trial targeting fibromyalgia.

Tryp has partnered with the University of Florida to conduct a Phase 2a trial for overeating disorders, and with the University of Michigan for its fibromyalgia clinical trial.

