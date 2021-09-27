checkAd

Baader Investment Conference celebrates 10th anniversary with record attendance

Baader Investment Conference celebrates 10th anniversary with record attendance

27.09.2021
Baader Investment Conference celebrates 10th anniversary with record attendance

Baader Investment Conference this year celebrated its ten-year anniversary and featured a hybrid model for the second year running. With around 800 investors from 30 countries, and around 230 companies presenting, the conference still attracted a large number of participants despite the continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

This year saw far more participants than at the 2020 event take advantage of the opportunity to participate directly on site. The conference week was a success overall, with participants enjoying both professional and personal networking in a COVID-safe environment.

"I really enjoyed my meetings and was struck by how well-informed the investors were about our business. It was far above the level we would normally see at an early stage meeting with the company, and shows how effective your research reports are", said Matthew Price, CFO of Global Fashion Group, one of the presenting companies at this year's Baader Investment Conference.

There were more than 3000 one-on-one and small-group discussions as well as around 120 forum presentations, giving the 23 DAX companies, the 22 companies from Austria and the 34 from Switzerland, plus the numerous local and international investors, the opportunity to provide a comprehensive overview of their respective performance and the chance to consolidate their relationships and contacts.

Additionally, the third Baader Small Cap Day took place on Friday, 24 September. It has become an integral part of the Baader Investment Conference, which has also been proven by the unbroken demand.


Confidence despite challenging environment

Despite the uncertainties that exist in some areas, most of the companies presenting were extremely confident about future earnings prospects, with a number of managers reporting an impressive increase in their profits over recent quarters. As a result, many of the participating companies were optimistic about current business trends and reaffirmed their targets for 2021 and beyond. Although various company representatives reported ongoing supply difficulties for components, and rising raw material prices and transportation costs, most managers believed, it would be possible to limit the negative impacts of these trends by increasing prices and making efficiency gains. Set against this background, many companies confirmed their intention to further increase their dividend payments.

