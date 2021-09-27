checkAd

Fabrinet Receives Cisco 2021 EMS Partner of the Year Award

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 EMS Partner of the Year. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes Fabrinet for displaying well rounded performance and partnership in FY21, in the midst of a challenging operational and commercial climate.

“The way we anticipate, navigate and respond to global events that impact our industry will determine how the world builds a more sustainable, more resilient, and more inclusive future,” said Mike Coubrough, senior vice president, Global Manufacturing and Logistics, Cisco. “Our theme this year, ‘Together Toward Tomorrow’ highlights the criticality of our extended partner and supplier network. Despite the tremendous challenges we faced this past year, we have collectively remained focused on our shared goals. Together with our valued partners, we look forward to continuing to help our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, transform their infrastructure and secure their enterprise.”

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners, and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

