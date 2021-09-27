CDK Global to Host Inaugural CDK Connect Conference on Oct. 6

“Led by rapidly evolving consumer preferences and increased government regulation, the automotive industry is in an incredible position to rethink how it connects with its customers—and with each other,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “From our place at the heart of the industry ecosystem, we are excited to host our first CDK Connect and bring an information-packed afternoon that will place us all on the cutting edge of automotive retail.”

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, will host its inaugural industry conference, CDK Connect , virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. CT. The event will bring the automotive industry together and showcase how CDK connects dealerships, manufacturers, software developers and consumers to create a seamless car-buying and ownership experience.

CDK Connect attendees will experience visionary insights from CDK leadership, industry experts and customers; energetic breakout sessions with a range of perspectives and viewpoints; and exclusive previews of industry-changing technology releases from CDK.

Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global; Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, CDK Global; and Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer, CDK Global, will deliver keynote remarks, and special guests will include James Hall, founder of Salty; Andy Moss, founder of Roadster; Mike Maroone, chairman and chief executive officer, Maroone USA; Joe Shaker, founder and chief executive officer, TruVideo and owner, Shaker Auto Group; and Joe Lukich, strategic variable operations director, #1 Cochran.

Following the keynote, attendees can join live breakout sessions to connect with experts on topics, including:

Modern Retail: Fulfilling Customer Expectations by Making it Easier to Sell

Fixed Operations: Establishing Consumer Trust through Transparency

CRM: Building the Next Level of Customer Intelligence

DMS: Transforming Accounting Workflows to Increase Productivity

Salty's Embedded Insurance: Changing When and How Insurance Is Bought

Information Technology: Improving Cybersecurity, Simplicity and Collaboration Services

Auto Manufacturers: Harnessing the Power of Data to Retain and Win Customers

Software Development: Unlocking Your Potential Through Fortellis

For more information, and to register for CDK Connect, click here.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005096/en/