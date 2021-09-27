Valmont Mourns the Passing of Longtime Board Member Walter Scott, Jr.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced the recent passing of longtime Board member, Walter Scott, Jr.

Walter Scott, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and fellow Board Member, Walter Scott, Jr.,” said Mogens C. Bay, Valmont Chairman of the Board. “Walter served on the Valmont Board for more than forty years. He was an excellent advisor whose strategic insights and wise counsel were critical to our company’s growth and success. Walter leaves a legacy of leadership recognized by all of us who knew him, and touched many lives as a willing mentor and avid community supporter. His many contributions to Valmont will have a lasting impact for years to come. We are thankful for his dedicated service to our Board and for his guidance, wisdom and friendship. He will be deeply missed by the Valmont family.”

Scott served as an independent Valmont board member since April 1981 and was Chairman of the Audit Committee for many years.

