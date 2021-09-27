Deepspatial Inc. Announces US Listing on OTCQB Market Under Symbol DSAIF

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB: DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The company is trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “DSAIF”; the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “DSAI”.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

