Barnes & Noble Education Names Maureen Paradine as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Paradine will be responsible for the talent, recruiting, diversity and inclusion, compensation, benefits, employee relations and all aspects of human resources for the Company. Ms. Paradine brings 30 years of human resources experience and more than 20 years experience in the retail industry to her new role at BNED. She has a proven track record as a leader, building out foundational processes and establishing strategic HR functions and partnerships around compensation, retention and rewards, employee engagement, performance management and succession planning, and implemented technologies and dashboards to provide clearer, more consistent data to the leadership team and board of directors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. ( NYSE: BNED ), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that Maureen Paradine has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Ms. Paradine will report directly to Michael C. Miller, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Affairs, and Chief Legal Officer, BNED.

“We are pleased to welcome Maureen to BNED as our new Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman, BNED. “Maureen’s leadership experience and impressive background developing and overseeing the HR strategy for a diverse workforce in the retail industry will be an incredible asset to BNED.”

Prior to joining BNED, Ms. Paradine served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., a U.S.-based floral and foods gift retailer and distribution company with several subsidiaries, including Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery and more. There, she oversaw all human resources activities for the company’s 4,000 employees across the enterprise, including organizational development, talent development, human capital management, performance management, employment law, compensation and benefits. Before joining 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. in 2005, Ms. Paradine spent four years as Vice President, Human Resources at The Hain Celestial Group. Prior to that, she held a variety of human resources and development roles at Thomson Industries, Inc., Cooper & Dunham LLP and Klein Behavioral Science Consultants.

Maureen is a member of the Selection Committee for the Athena Women’s Leadership Award for Long Island. She earned a Master’s in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Hofstra University.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

