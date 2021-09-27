checkAd

Barnes & Noble Education Names Maureen Paradine as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that Maureen Paradine has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Ms. Paradine will report directly to Michael C. Miller, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Affairs, and Chief Legal Officer, BNED.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Paradine will be responsible for the talent, recruiting, diversity and inclusion, compensation, benefits, employee relations and all aspects of human resources for the Company. Ms. Paradine brings 30 years of human resources experience and more than 20 years experience in the retail industry to her new role at BNED. She has a proven track record as a leader, building out foundational processes and establishing strategic HR functions and partnerships around compensation, retention and rewards, employee engagement, performance management and succession planning, and implemented technologies and dashboards to provide clearer, more consistent data to the leadership team and board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Maureen to BNED as our new Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman, BNED. “Maureen’s leadership experience and impressive background developing and overseeing the HR strategy for a diverse workforce in the retail industry will be an incredible asset to BNED.”

Prior to joining BNED, Ms. Paradine served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., a U.S.-based floral and foods gift retailer and distribution company with several subsidiaries, including Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery and more. There, she oversaw all human resources activities for the company’s 4,000 employees across the enterprise, including organizational development, talent development, human capital management, performance management, employment law, compensation and benefits. Before joining 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. in 2005, Ms. Paradine spent four years as Vice President, Human Resources at The Hain Celestial Group. Prior to that, she held a variety of human resources and development roles at Thomson Industries, Inc., Cooper & Dunham LLP and Klein Behavioral Science Consultants.

Maureen is a member of the Selection Committee for the Athena Women’s Leadership Award for Long Island. She earned a Master’s in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Hofstra University.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

Barnes & Noble Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barnes & Noble Education Names Maureen Paradine as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that Maureen Paradine has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Ms. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Barnes & Noble Education Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21As Students Head Back to Campus, BNED Sees Explosive Demand for BNC First Day Complete, its Equitable Access Course Material Delivery Model
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten