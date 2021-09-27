checkAd

BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the shipment of its award-winning Keef Brands cannabis-infused beverages to the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). The Keef products will be available in Ontario retail locations across the province and online at ocs.ca in October 2021 and are also expected to hit British Columbia and Alberta shelves by early November 2021.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, and the only legal online retailer of cannabis products and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis products in Ontario. The OCS works closely with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

“We’re very excited to launch these top-selling and highly anticipated beverages in Ontario through the OCS,” said Melise Panetta. “The OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country. It’s a significant milestone for BevCanna and will act as the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients.

“We’ve also already scheduled further production runs for Keef in the third and fourth quarter,” continued Ms. Panetta. “Based on significant demand for the line internationally, we’re anticipating strong sell-through and are preparing to re-stock shelves across the country.”

Keef Brands is the #1 selling US cannabis-infused beverage brand1 and BevCanna will initially offer the popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda and Orange Kush Classic Soda options at OCS. The two beverages are among the top-ten selling and fastest growing cannabis beverages in the US. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

“We're thrilled to be launching our Keef Classics line of sodas into Canada alongside BevCanna. We see this as a big initial opportunity for our brand's entry into the Canadian market.” said Travis Tharp, CEO of Keef Brands. “We’re looking forward to subsequent provincial launches in the coming weeks and months.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

