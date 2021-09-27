checkAd

Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a multi-year partnership between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the Italian Serie B media rights worldwide, and HiWay Media, an innovative digital entertainment company. Through this agreement, HiWay Media will provide Helbiz with customized technology to deliver a seamless streaming experience of the Italian Serie B League to global audiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005434/en/

Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media to Deliver Seamless Live Streaming Experiences for Serie B (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media to Deliver Seamless Live Streaming Experiences for Serie B (Photo: Business Wire)

HiWay Media offers key connectivity technologies through its proprietary web application infrastructure and solutions. Through its strategic partnerships with leading international operators and providers, HiWay Media ensures unparalleled stability and security for live streaming distribution. The agreement with Helbiz Media marks another great achievement for the League, as it will bring the Italian B Championship to new markets, advancing international growth.

"This collaboration with Helbiz Media and HiWay Media will provide fans around the world with seamless streaming of all Serie B matches,” said Mauro Balata, President of B League. “We are proud of the work we are carrying out with both partners to continue expanding the League’s audience reach.”

"As the exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, Helbiz Media continues to experience rapid growth,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA. “Partnering with HiWay provides us with all technical and infrastructural needs to stream Serie B matches for seasons to come, ensuring it reaches a global audience.”

"At HiWay, we believe in a truly customer-centric approach and due to our scalable encoding and distribution technology, we are able to provide Helbiz Media with the opportunity to optimize their content delivery process to all the international Serie B licensees," said Giuseppe Sampino, CEO of HiWay Media. “We are delighted to partner with Helbiz Media to distribute Serie B to millions of fans across the globe.”

ABOUT HELBIZ & HELBIZ MEDIA

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 45 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. Helbiz Media is an entity of Helbiz Inc. that was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group and its investors. Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons including 2021-2024. The content service, Helbiz Live, links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.

Seite 1 von 3
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a multi-year partnership between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Helbiz Partners with Drover AI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Scooter Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Helbiz Announces Sponsorship of First Switzerland Electric Boat Ceremony
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches Fleet of E-Scooters in Durham, North Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the 6th Annual Colliers Securities Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten