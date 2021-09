Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a multi-year partnership between Helbiz Media , the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the Italian Serie B media rights worldwide, and HiWay Media , an innovative digital entertainment company. Through this agreement, HiWay Media will provide Helbiz with customized technology to deliver a seamless streaming experience of the Italian Serie B League to global audiences.

Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media to Deliver Seamless Live Streaming Experiences for Serie B (Photo: Business Wire)

HiWay Media offers key connectivity technologies through its proprietary web application infrastructure and solutions. Through its strategic partnerships with leading international operators and providers, HiWay Media ensures unparalleled stability and security for live streaming distribution. The agreement with Helbiz Media marks another great achievement for the League, as it will bring the Italian B Championship to new markets, advancing international growth.

"This collaboration with Helbiz Media and HiWay Media will provide fans around the world with seamless streaming of all Serie B matches,” said Mauro Balata, President of B League. “We are proud of the work we are carrying out with both partners to continue expanding the League’s audience reach.”

"As the exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, Helbiz Media continues to experience rapid growth,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA. “Partnering with HiWay provides us with all technical and infrastructural needs to stream Serie B matches for seasons to come, ensuring it reaches a global audience.”

"At HiWay, we believe in a truly customer-centric approach and due to our scalable encoding and distribution technology, we are able to provide Helbiz Media with the opportunity to optimize their content delivery process to all the international Serie B licensees," said Giuseppe Sampino, CEO of HiWay Media. “We are delighted to partner with Helbiz Media to distribute Serie B to millions of fans across the globe.”

ABOUT HELBIZ & HELBIZ MEDIA

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 45 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. Helbiz Media is an entity of Helbiz Inc. that was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group and its investors. Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons including 2021-2024. The content service, Helbiz Live, links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.