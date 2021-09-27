checkAd

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Award for Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its ARCUS genome editing platform to develop allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced an inducement grant for Michael Amoroso, newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Precision BioSciences.

The Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has granted to Mr. Amoroso, effective with his commencement of employment (the “grant date”), inducement awards composed of an option to purchase (the “stock option”) 850,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “option award”) and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing a number of shares of the Company’s common stock having a grant date fair value of $237,000 (the “RSU award”).

The stock option has a per share exercise price equal to the fair market value of the Company’s common stock on the grant date, a 10-year term and vests (subject to Mr. Amoroso’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) as to 25% of the award on October 15, 2022 and, as to the remaining 75%, in substantially equal quarterly installments over the three years thereafter. The RSU award covers a number of shares of the Company’s common stock having a grant date fair value of $237,000 divided by the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The RSUs vest in full (subject to Mr. Amoroso’s continued service to the Company) on October 15, 2022.

Each of the stock option and the RSU grant were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and were approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee. Each of the option award and the RSU award were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Mr. Amoroso’s entering into employment with the Company.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Precision BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Award for Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its ARCUS genome editing platform to develop allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced an inducement grant for Michael Amoroso, newly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrPrecision BioSciences Appoints Michael Amoroso Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Precision BioSciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Precision BioSciences Outlines Clinical Development Strategy for In Vivo Gene Editing Pipeline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Precision BioSciences and iECURE Announce License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop ARCUS-Based Gene Editing Therapies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Evaluate Foralumab, a Novel, Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Conjunction with Allogeneic CAR T Candidates for Cancer Treatment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten