Nanox to Announce Zebra Medical Vision Secures 8th 510K FDA Clearance for its Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Solution as Part of Its Population Health Offering

On August 10 th , 2021 Nanox announced that it had entered into an acquisition agreement via merger with Zebra Medical Vision LTD. This agreement, once consummated, will put Zebra-Med on track to expand its mission of helping to diagnose populations at scale with its AI-based solutions, enabling IDNs and commercial payers to detect and treat patients at risk for chronic conditions while accurately adjusting their covered population risk.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (" Nanox " or the " Company ," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that Zebra Medical Vision secures 8th 510K FDA clearance for its Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) solution as part of its population health offering.

Please check Zebra Medical Vision’s announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005367/en/Zebra-Medical ...

