Nanox to Announce Zebra Medical Vision Secures 8th 510K FDA Clearance for its Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Solution as Part of Its Population Health Offering

27.09.2021, 14:30   

NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that Zebra Medical Vision secures 8th 510K FDA clearance for its Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) solution as part of its population health offering.

On August 10th, 2021 Nanox announced that it had entered into an acquisition agreement via merger with Zebra Medical Vision LTD. This agreement, once consummated, will put Zebra-Med on track to expand its mission of helping to diagnose populations at scale with its AI-based solutions, enabling IDNs and commercial payers to detect and treat patients at risk for chronic conditions while accurately adjusting their covered population risk.

Please check Zebra Medical Vision’s announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005367/en/Zebra-Medical ...

About Nanox:
 Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging services for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. This includes any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's potential acquisitions, research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC.

Wertpapier


