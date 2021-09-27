checkAd

Acasti Pharma Announces Initiation of Pharmacokinetic Bridging Study for GTX-104, the Company’s Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

Study expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, with the goal to commence the Phase 3 safety study in the second half of 2022

LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announces the initiation of its planned pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study to evaluate the relative bioavailability of intravenous (IV) GTX-104 compared to currently marketed oral nimodipine capsules in 50 healthy subjects. The PK study is the next required step in the proposed 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for GTX-104.

Results from this study are expected in the first half of calendar 2022, and after review with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will help to determine the final design of the Company’s planned Phase 3 safety study for GTX-104 in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) patients. Assuming the PK study and related FDA review progress as planned, the Company expects to begin the Phase 3 study during the second half of 2022. GTX-104 is a novel IV nimodipine infusion being developed to treat SAH, which is a central nervous system condition that causes acute bleeding on the brain and requires immediate medical attention to prevent long-term disability or death. GTX-104 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which could provide Acasti with seven years of market exclusivity, tax incentives and other economic benefits.

Jan D’Alvise, Chief Executive Officer of Acasti, stated, “We are rapidly advancing our clinical pipeline and are proud to have already initiated this PK bridging study of GTX-104 in the short time since completing our acquisition of Grace Therapeutics at the end of August. This latest study follows an earlier safety and dose-escalation crossover study conducted by Grace, which reported encouraging results.”

“We believe GTX-104 has the potential to provide improved bioavailability and lower intra-subject variability compared to oral capsules, which could translate into better blood pressure control in these critically ill patients. Moreover, it could provide a more convenient dosing schedule that would be easier to administer to patients who are unconscious. SAH is a devastating condition that afflicts more than 50,000 patients per year in the United States and is one of the most expensive acute conditions to treat. As a result, we believe GTX-104, through our unique formulation, has the potential to address a sizable market opportunity with a significant unmet medical need,” D’Alvise concluded.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acasti Pharma Announces Initiation of Pharmacokinetic Bridging Study for GTX-104, the Company’s Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Study expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, with the goal to commence the Phase 3 safety study in the second half of 2022LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
Irving Resources Announces Commencement of Drilling at Hokuryu, Omu Au-Ag Vein Project, Hokkaido, ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...