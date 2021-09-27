Acasti Pharma Announces Initiation of Pharmacokinetic Bridging Study for GTX-104, the Company’s Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announces the initiation of its planned pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study to evaluate the relative bioavailability of intravenous (IV) GTX-104 compared to currently marketed oral nimodipine capsules in 50 healthy subjects. The PK study is the next required step in the proposed 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for GTX-104.

Study expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, with the goal to commence the Phase 3 safety study in the second half of 2022

Results from this study are expected in the first half of calendar 2022, and after review with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will help to determine the final design of the Company’s planned Phase 3 safety study for GTX-104 in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) patients. Assuming the PK study and related FDA review progress as planned, the Company expects to begin the Phase 3 study during the second half of 2022. GTX-104 is a novel IV nimodipine infusion being developed to treat SAH, which is a central nervous system condition that causes acute bleeding on the brain and requires immediate medical attention to prevent long-term disability or death. GTX-104 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which could provide Acasti with seven years of market exclusivity, tax incentives and other economic benefits.

Jan D’Alvise, Chief Executive Officer of Acasti, stated, “We are rapidly advancing our clinical pipeline and are proud to have already initiated this PK bridging study of GTX-104 in the short time since completing our acquisition of Grace Therapeutics at the end of August. This latest study follows an earlier safety and dose-escalation crossover study conducted by Grace, which reported encouraging results.”

“We believe GTX-104 has the potential to provide improved bioavailability and lower intra-subject variability compared to oral capsules, which could translate into better blood pressure control in these critically ill patients. Moreover, it could provide a more convenient dosing schedule that would be easier to administer to patients who are unconscious. SAH is a devastating condition that afflicts more than 50,000 patients per year in the United States and is one of the most expensive acute conditions to treat. As a result, we believe GTX-104, through our unique formulation, has the potential to address a sizable market opportunity with a significant unmet medical need,” D’Alvise concluded.