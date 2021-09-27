checkAd

Beyond Meat Announces Latest Expansion in Plant-Based Chicken Platform

Following this summer’s introduction of Beyond Chicken Tenders in foodservice and successful launches of plant-based chicken at Panda Express and A&W Canada, Beyond Meat is debuting Beyond Chicken Tenders in prominent retail chains in select markets across the U.S., starting in October

Beyond Meat is also increasing accessibility of its revolutionary plant-based offerings at Walmart, including a 70% increase in the number of stores offering Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that following multiple successful launches of its best-in-class plant-based chicken items in foodservice, it is debuting its Beyond Chicken Tenders (MSRP: $4.99) at select retailers nationwide in response to consumer demand.

In addition to the retail rollout of the delicious plant-based chicken tenders, Beyond Meat is also increasing its retail product distribution of other Beyond Meat products at Walmart stores in which Beyond Meat products are currently sold, making this the third such expansion this year alone.

Beyond Meat, a pioneer in the plant-based poultry category, introduced its first chicken product in 2012 and has since doubled down on the category with multiple plant-based chicken launches this year. In response to positive taste reviews and consumer demand, Beyond Meat is proud to debut Beyond Chicken Tenders at select retailers nationwide. With crunchy, golden breading and a juicy, tender bite, Beyond Chicken Tenders are designed to offer the same great taste as traditional chicken tenders but with 50% less saturated fat.1 Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Chicken Tenders contain no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol.

Unlocking the potential of the faba bean

Through rapid and relentless innovation, Beyond Meat’s research, innovation and culinary teams are focused on creating plant-based meat that is indistinguishable from their animal equivalent in taste while being better for people and the planet.

The protein in Beyond Chicken Tenders is derived from the faba bean, a nutrient-packed legume crop. Its unique qualities make it the optimal ingredient for replicating the taste and texture of traditional chicken tenders. After popularizing pea protein with the iconic Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat continues to unlock the potential of new plant protein sources.

