Kering Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 20 to 24, 2021

Paris, September 27, 2021,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 20 to 24, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/09/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 623.5855 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/09/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 629.5124 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/09/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 642.5613 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/09/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 654.5195 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/09/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 635.6836 XPAR
      TOTAL 97 500 637.1725  

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5a05d8b3eb06ae1f/original/Sta ...

 

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                   claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                     +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                   julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

 

 

