Sarepta Therapeutics to Initiate Part B of MOMENTUM Study of SRP-5051 in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Amenable to Exon 51 Skipping Following Positive Interactions with FDA

-  Company Anticipates Part B of MOMENTUM to Serve as Pivotal Study for SRP-5051 and to Seek Accelerated Approval if Successful

 -  Ambulatory and Non-Ambulatory Patients Between the Ages of 7 to 21 Will Be Eligible to Enroll in Part B of MOMENTUM   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that following positive interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company plans to initiate Part B of the MOMENTUM study (Study 5051-201), in the fourth quarter. MOMENTUM is a global trial investigating the use of SRP-5051, the Company’s next-generation peptide-conjugated phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PPMO) to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.

The study will enroll between 20-40 patients between ages 7 to 21 amenable to exon 51 skipping who are naïve to SRP-5051. Additionally, those previously dosed in Study 5051-201, Part A or Study 5051-102 who meet the entrance criteria will be eligible to participate. Both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients are eligible for participation. The Company will submit the protocol in the next week.

“If proven safe and as efficacious as our initial data suggest it may be, SRP-5051 could be the first in a host of transformative therapies from our next-generation PPMO platform to treat and improve the lives of children living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition to the fantastic work of our team, and the dedication of Duchenne families and the program’s investigators, I would like to thank FDA’s Division of Neurology I for their diligence and thoughtful advice and input, without which we would not be able to commence Part B of the MOMEMTUM study ahead of schedule,” said Doug Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer.

About MOMENTUM (Study SRP-5051-201)
MOMENTUM is a multi-arm, ascending dose study of SRP-5051, infused monthly and will assess dystrophin protein level in skeletal muscle tissue following SRP-5051 treatment. The study will enroll both ambulant and non-ambulant patients between the ages of 7 to 21 at sites in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and European Union. The study will also assess safety and tolerability.

In May of this year, the Company announced results from Part A of the MOMENTUM study showing that after 12 weeks, 30 mg/kg of SRP-5051 dosed monthly resulted in 18 times the exon skipping and eight times the dystrophin production as eteplirsen, dosed weekly for 24 weeks.

