ChemoCentryx Announces Approval in Japan of TAVNEOS (Avacopan) for the Treatment of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

Approved for use in Japan in patients with microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) to market TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, in Japan for the treatment of patients with microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), the two main forms of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis.

ChemoCentryx's Kidney Health Alliance with Vifor Pharma provides Vifor Pharma with exclusive rights to commercialize avacopan in markets outside of the U.S., and Vifor Pharma has granted Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. an exclusive license to commercialize TAVNEOS (avacopan), in Japan.

ANCA-associated vasculitis was officially designated an intractable disease by the MHLW. Intractable diseases are rare diseases for which no effective treatment exists but for which long-term treatment is required. Japan promotes research related to intractable diseases and financially supports patients with these diseases.

“This marks the first ever approval by a regulatory agency of a novel medication discovered and developed by ChemoCentryx. We would like to thank Kissei and the MHLW for their time and tremendous efforts, which made this important milestone in the mission to bring relief to patients suffering from diseases with major unmet needs possible,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx.

In other countries, the PDUFA goal date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on the Company’s amended NDA is October 7, 2021 and the regulatory decision in Europe following the European Medicines Agency (EMA) review is expected by the end of 2021.

About TAVNEOS (avacopan)
TAVNEOS (avacopan), approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis), is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By precisely blocking the receptor (the C5aR) for the pro-inflammatory complement system fragment known as C5a on destructive inflammatory cells such as blood neutrophils, avacopan arrests the ability of those cells to do damage in response to C5a activation, which is known to be the driver of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Current therapies for ANCA-associated vasculitis and other related illnesses typically include broad immunosuppression with daily doses of glucocorticoids (steroids) such as prednisone or methylprednisone, which can cause significant illness and even death. TAVNEOS’s selective inhibition of only the C5aR leaves the beneficial C5a pathway through the C5L2 receptor functioning normally.

