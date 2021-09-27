checkAd

Mitesco Announces Opening of the Third Good Clinic in St. Louis Park

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc., (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare, today announced the opening of its third Minnesota location of The Good Clinic in St. Louis Park. 

“We are excited to extend whole-person healthcare to clients in the western Minneapolis suburbs through our new clinics in St. Louis Park and Eden Prairie,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We chose the St. Louis Park location because of its community resources, diverse population, and housing density, which enable its citizens to thrive. Our focus on convenience, value, and meeting peoples’ unique needs aligns well with the community.”

The new St. Louis Park site is located at the Excelsior & Grand housing complex, developed by The Connor Group. The complex, which opened in 2007, is a $150 million mixed-use project with 327 apartments and numerous amenities. It is an integral part of the neighborhood within walking distance of dozens of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site. After opening its first location in Northeast Minneapolis, the Company opened a second Good Clinic location in Eden Prairie, Minnesota earlier this month. Mitesco is also currently evaluating and negotiating leases to build out additional sites in Minnesota and Colorado.

For additional news and information about The Good Clinic, go to: www.thegoodclinic.com.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to open future The Good Clinics in Minnesota and Colorado and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care nationwide. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group – MZ North America
561-489-5315
MITI@mzgroup.us





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitesco Announces Opening of the Third Good Clinic in St. Louis Park MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc., (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...