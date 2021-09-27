checkAd

PDS Biotechnology to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that its management will participate in the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference.

PDS Biotech management will deliver a presentation providing an update on the three ongoing PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials. The talk will also provide updates on the progression of two investigational pipeline products PDS0102 (Versamune-TARP) and PDS0103 (Versamune-MUC1) into human clinical trials.

Following the presentation, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech, Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, will join a panel of leading oncology experts discussing the future of oncology.

The conference is taking place virtually from September 29 - 30, 2021. Details for the presentation and panel are as follows:

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference:
Company Presentation
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 9:30am EDT

Oncology Panel
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 12:35pm EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology.

About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

