Celestica Releases its 2020 Sustainability Report
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today
announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report.
The report demonstrates Celestica’s commitment to fostering a company-wide culture of sustainability focused on supporting people, the planet and the communities in which it operates. Prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, Celestica’s 2020 Sustainability Report can be viewed at www.celestica.com.
“It is up to all of us to drive meaningful change if we are to succeed in mitigating climate change and supporting a more sustainable and inclusive world,” said Robert Ellis, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, and Chief Legal Officer, Celestica. “That important work remains a top priority for Celestica as we continue to set and hold ourselves to high standards in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Our employees are at the heart of these initiatives, demonstrating their dedication to driving positive change every day, and embedding sustainability into everything we do.”
Highlights from Celestica’s 2020 Sustainability Report include:
Environmental:
- Setting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets in line with climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement.
- Decreasing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 21.3% from 2019.
- Achieving a waste diversion rate of 92.5%.
- Averting 10,000 metric tonnes of CO2e through renewable energy projects.
Social:
- Implementing robust safety processes and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for employees working onsite, while supporting remote employees.
- Volunteering over 18,800 working hours in local communities and over 125,000 hours since 2015.
- Bringing diversity and inclusion into focus and further incorporating it into our culture, workplace, and talent practices.
- Logging approximately 1,500,000 training hours in 2020.
Governance:
- Strengthening our governance position by embedding board level strategy and oversight into our ESG management system, which included enhancing ESG elements in our financial disclosures.
- Conducting a board diversity survey and confirming a board gender diversity target of 30%.
- Enhancing our own reporting to include alignment to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and a preliminary disclosure to the Financial Stability
Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
