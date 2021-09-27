Celestica Releases its 2020 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report.



The report demonstrates Celestica’s commitment to fostering a company-wide culture of sustainability focused on supporting people, the planet and the communities in which it operates. Prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, Celestica’s 2020 Sustainability Report can be viewed at www.celestica.com.