ElectraMeccanica Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

MZ Group will work closely with ElectraMeccanica management to implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy focused on increasing the Company’s visibility in the investment community. The new campaign will highlight ElectraMeccanica’s transition to a commercial production enterprise with the upcoming sales deliveries and ramp of its flagship single-occupant SOLO electric vehicle (EV).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to manage a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

The SOLO is a purpose-built, three-wheeled, all-electric vehicle ideal for use in urban environments. Sporting a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, it is highway-capable and fully loaded with modern conveniences. The SOLO integrates next-generation safety features in its design such as front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar and torque-limiting control, all at an accessible price point of $18,500.

With offices worldwide, MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. MZ will advise ElectraMeccanica in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: “ElectraMeccanica has reached a key inflection point in its evolution. The Company will begin the widely anticipated deliveries of the SOLO EV to reservation holders and its first fleet owners in October 2021, having already built out its sales, logistics and service networks to support all near-term delivery targets. The Company’s 235,000 sq. ft. assembly facility and engineering center in Mesa, Arizona is slated for completion in Q2 2022 and is expected to support significant near-term demand, with a production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles per year.