Saint Jean Carbon Provides Update on Solid Ultrabattery Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce updates to its recently acquired Solid Ultrabattery subsidiary (SUB).

The company remains on track to open its battery research and development (R&D) facility in Guelph, Ontario. All building permits have been approved by the city and the R&D center shall be operational no later than November 1st. The prototype equipment which has been in ocean transit for several weeks has arrived in Canada and is enroute to Guelph. Additional equipment, including battery testers and battery fabrication materials have been ordered to ensure that as the R&D facility becomes operational, prototype batteries are fabricated, and subsequent testing can commence without any lag in schedule.

The company has begun to advance its solid state battery provision patents to the national phase in the US. Canada and Europe. This effort will ensure that Solid Ultrabattery’s intellectual property is adequately protected in key global markets.

The company is building and testing prototypes through third parties as it prepares for the opening of its Guelph Research facility. That facility has enough space for future pilot builds of salable batteries, which the Company plans to do, as part of its next phase in the development of this unique technology.

“We are very excited at the prospect of having full battery prototyping capabilities at our Guelph Research facility. This arrangement will enable us to rapidly develop our intellectual property unique to our solid electrolyte battery designs. I am looking forward to seeing this operation ramp up and develop battery products that compete globally in the energy storage markets” Quotes Dr Zhongwei Chen, who is Canada Research Chair in Advanced Materials for Clean Energy, Professor at University of Waterloo and Director of Saint Jean Carbon.

