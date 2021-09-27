checkAd

Aditxt Appoints Corinne Pankovcin as President and Thomas J. Farley as Chief Financial Officer as Company Prepares for Global Commercialization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 14:45  |  20   |   |   

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt, or the “Company”). (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced key executive management changes to support its growth plans. Corinne Pankovcin, who has served as CFO of Aditxt, has been appointed as President and will work closely with the Company’s CEO, Amro Albanna, to execute Aditxt’s business strategy. Thomas J. Farley, who has served as Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Aditxt, has been appointed as CFO.

As CFO of Aditxt since July 2020, Ms. Pankovcin, along with the Company’s CEO and executive team, has effectively managed the Company’s growth as it became publicly traded on Nasdaq. Previously, she served as CFO and Treasurer of world-class organizations including Business Development Corporation of America and Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: BKCC), as well as Managing Director of Finance at BlackRock Investment Management LLC. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Pankovcin was CFO for the Global Emerging Markets products group at AIG Capital Partners. Ms. Pankovcin began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she ultimately held the role of Senior Manager of Business Assurance for Consumer Products, Manufacturing, and Middle Market industries. Ms. Pankovcin earned her B.S. in Accounting from Dowling College and her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Hofstra University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Serving as Controller since October 2020 and Principal Accounting Officer since March 2021 at Aditxt, Mr. Farley worked closely with Ms. Pankovcin on all aspects of public company management and SEC reporting. Prior to joining Aditxt, Mr. Farley was the Senior Controller and Treasurer of Business Development Corporation of America and was the Senior Controller of Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: BKCC). Before joining BlackRock, Mr. Farley was a Senior Controller for PineBridge Investments. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Farley earned his B.S. in Accounting from Long Island University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

“As Aditxt grows and positions toward a global footprint, we are fortunate to have internal management talent who can move into key executive positions ready to implement our growth strategy. Corinne has proved her business acumen and effectiveness through our Nasdaq listing and beyond. As President, she’ll work closely with me on all aspects of our business’ scaleup across the board,” stated Aditxt Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Amro Albanna. “We are very fortunate to have Tom, who is extremely well qualified, to step into the CFO role based on his extensive experience in financial management of publicly traded companies and in auditing companies including the biopharma sector. I look forward to working with both Corinne and Tom in their new roles.”

Seite 1 von 2


Aditxt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aditxt Appoints Corinne Pankovcin as President and Thomas J. Farley as Chief Financial Officer as Company Prepares for Global Commercialization Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt, or the “Company”). (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced key executive management changes to support its growth plans. Corinne Pankovcin, who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Aditxt, Inc. and SphereDX Launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana to Address Individual Immune Status Uncertainty and Help Evaluate Cadence for Booster Shots
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Aditxt Announces Closing of $11 Million Registered Direct Offering, and Funding of Bridge Loan Satisfying a Key Term of its Letter of Intent for Planned Acquisition of Commercial Stage Pharma Company with Anti-Viral COVID-19 Therapy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten