omniQ Advanced A.I. Based License Plate Recognition Systems ordered to be deployed at the Miami International Airport (MIA)

  • omniQ AI Based Machine Vision solution now deployed at more than 40 airports including 50% of the top 20 hub airports in the U.S. including ATL, DFW, LAX, Newark, La Guardia and JFK.

  • DESIGNA the contracted vendor by Miami Dade County selected omniQ’s VISION advanced A.I. LPR based systems for deployment at Miami International Airport

  • Miami International Airport ranks #11 in the U.S. for large hub airports with 18.6 million passenger boardings in 2020 and becomes the fourth major hub airport in Florida to deploy omniQ VISION AI LPR based solutions.

  • OMNIQ’s Miami International Airport win follows the recently announced orders for OMNIQ’s AI machine vision solutions from La sierra University, The Cypress College in California, The Georgia State University, The Largest Sea Port and the Border Control in Israel.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (NADSAQ: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, will deploy omniQ VISION at Miami International Airport (MIA). omniQ was selected by DESIGNA Access Corporation to deploy omniQ VISION, its advanced A.I. based license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle recognition technology. omniQ VISION is now deployed at more than 40 airports, including 50% of the top 20 hub airports in the U.S. including Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

In bidding on the MIA contract, omniQ VISION participated in a detailed Request for Quotation (RFQ) thru DESIGNA with several other LPR companies. DESIGNA is the contracted PARCS vendor with Miami-Dade County for the deployment of a new Parking Access and Revenue Control System which includes License Plate Recognition. Key requirements for DESIGNA’s RFQ included the ability to work in a VM Ware environment along with providing a fully integrated fixed and mobile LPR solution from the same supplier utilizing a single database of LPR records.

omniQ Vision was awarded the Designa/MIA contract which calls for 50+ fixed lanes of LPR for entry and exit plazas at the airport which includes license plate processing in a virtualized environment, along with failover capabilities. The agreement also includes omniQ’s SeeMobile Vehicle mounted LPR and SeePatrol Handheld LPR units for license plate inventory along with Bluetooth printers for vehicle notifications. The system is expected to be deployed at Miami International Airport during Q4 2021.

