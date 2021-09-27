Bloom Energy Names Edward Vallejo Vice President of Investor Relations

Vallejo brings over two decades of experience as a financial and operational executive, including extensive work in finance, as well as launching and developing an investor relations department. Before joining Bloom Energy, Vallejo served as vice president of investor relations and ESG reporting at American Water.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) today announced the appointment of Edward Vallejo as vice president, investor relations, effective September 27, 2021. In this role, Vallejo will focus on articulating the company’s values, interests, and positions to the investment community.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, we welcome Ed to Bloom Energy,” said Greg Cameron, executive vice president and CFO, Bloom Energy. “Ed’s proven record and expertise as a financial executive working in investor relations and financial strategy will bolster Bloom Energy’s next phase of growth and investment. As the energy sector continues to transition, Bloom Energy has the opportunity to advance new technology and business models enhancing the health and livelihoods of the communities we serve. We look forward to having Ed communicate progress against our mission to Bloom Energy’s investors.”

Throughout his career, Vallejo has navigated progressive roles in financial strategy. In his most recent role, he oversaw the development and execution of a strategic best-in-class investor relations platform. Vallejo ensured that business strategy and progress was understood by the analyst and investor community and served as the company’s primary spokesperson and information conduit to investors.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a transformational company, at a critical time when clean energy is top of mind as we look to provide customers with options for energy resiliency,” said Vallejo. “I’m excited to be joining the team as they advance Bloom Energy’s mission to provide cost-effective and reliable energy for everyone around the world.”

Vallejo held a number of senior executive roles throughout his tenure at American Water, including vice president of financial planning and investor relations, vice president of financial strategy, planning and modeling, and vice president of investor relations. In the earlier stages of his career with the company, Vallejo held roles as IPO project manager, vice president of mergers and acquisitions, and treasurer. He also previously served as CFO at Thames Water Chile.

Vallejo holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from New York Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a member of the Board of Trustees at La Salle Prep High School.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005163/en/