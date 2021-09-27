checkAd

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Keynote Presentation Highlighting its Modular Vaccine Platform Delivery Technology

- Presentation highlighted potential of polymer-based delivery system for slow-release of vaccines that potentially require no booster shots -- Delivery system is transportation and storage friendly with no refrigeration or freezing requirements …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Mosaic co-founder and associate professor of NanoEngineering at the University of California San Diego, Jon Pokorski, Ph.D., delivered a keynote presentation at the annual conference of the American Society for Composites (ASC). For over 30 years, the ASC has been an organization dedicated to the advancement of the science and technology of composite materials and structures.

"My presentation demonstrated how polymers can be utilized for the slow release of active and effective biologic vaccines. Our preclinical studies show that immune stimulating nano-particles linked to viral peptide epitopes can be successfully manufactured into polymer composites at high temperatures and used as small dermal implants," said Jon Pokorski, Mosaic co-founder and associate professor of NanoEngineering at the University of California San Diego. "The potential benefits of this technology include stability at room temperature for storage and shipment, slow release of the vaccine candidate for single-dose treatment and potential self-administration."

The presentation, entitled, "Biological Composites for Vaccine Delivery," was a keynote presentation given in a session entitled, "Engineered Living Materials." Dr. Pokorski detailed the benefits of protein-based nano-particles utilized as immune adjuvants and epitope display platforms when linked to specific viral peptides to produce prophylactic immune responses in preclinical studies for SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, Dr. Pokorski outlined the development and production of polymer-based delivery devices blended with vaccine candidates that have been validated in preclinical studies to facilitate the slow release of vaccines that can potentially circumvent the need for booster shots.

