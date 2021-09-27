Volt and CEO Linda Perneau Win 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. For more information, visit https://stevieawards.com/Women .

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced that it has been awarded two Silver Stevie Awards. The Company won Women-Run Workplace of the Year and Linda Perneau, President and CEO, won Female Executive of the Year – Business Services, in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2021.

“On behalf of Volt, I am delighted to be recognized by The Stevie Awards for our laudable efforts over the past year,” said Ms. Perneau. Having overcome extraordinary challenges in 2020, we are proud of our continued positive results and sustained growth through 2021. Being named to these awards in two categories acknowledges not only my own commitment to positive momentum but the tireless efforts of every Volt employee who delivers excellent service to our clients and candidates every day, all of whom are deserving of equal opportunity for advancement in the workplace.”

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005031/en/