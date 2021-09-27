checkAd

8x8 Introduces Frontdesk; New Unified XCaaS Experience Transforms the Receptionist Role for a Hybrid Workforce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced general availability of 8x8 Frontdesk, a new 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) composed experience for high volume call handling. 8x8 Frontdesk transforms the receptionist role by delivering a tailored experience and user interface that uniquely blends traditional unified communications and contact center capabilities. It provides powerful call queuing and handling features that enhance productivity and personalize engagement for a hybrid work environment, and was recently named a finalist in the overall Best of Enterprise Connect 2021.

​​Unlike traditional operator consoles or switchboard solutions which require add-on or separate applications, 8x8 Frontdesk leverages the single-vendor, integrated employee communications and customer engagement capabilities of 8x8 XCaaS and is natively enabled within the 8x8 Work app. This eliminates the need for additional applications to install or support, and also removes any dependency on additional third-party solutions. 8x8 Frontdesk offers organization-wide visibility into the status and availability of the entire workforce with the ability to filter users by site - spanning standard 8x8 extensions and Microsoft Teams users - and connecting incoming callers to employees and call queues. It also enables the receptionist and front desk function to be assigned or delegated to any user, regardless of role, location, or device.

“Organizations don’t want cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all communications solutions for their distributed employees. They are looking for an agile solution that meets specific use cases, such as high volume call handling to easily connect customers, partners, and vendors with any employee at any time,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “8x8 XCaaS and the 8x8 Frontdesk solution addresses the changing requirements of receptionists and front desk staff, especially as they shift to a hybrid workplace.”

The 8x8 Frontdesk tailored user interface is designed to maximize productivity, enabling receptionists and front desk staff to answer calls efficiently regardless of location or device, access a custom view of expert resources to consult, and connect calls using single-click interactions. It also significantly reduces training costs, speeding user adoption and time to value. 8x8 Frontdesk is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution. 8x8 Frontdesk features and benefits include:

