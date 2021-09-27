checkAd

WidePoint Reinstates Share Repurchase Program

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital …

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has reinstated its prior share repurchase program to which it may repurchase up to $2.1 million of its common stock, which plan was suspended on March 9, 2020 as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the share repurchase program, repurchases of the issued and outstanding shares may be made from time-to-time in open market and privately negotiated transactions. WidePoint currently has 9.1 million shares outstanding.

"We elected to pause the share repurchase program in the wake of the pandemic to preserve cash and maintain the utmost financial flexibility," said WidePoint CEO Jin Kang. "With our robust balance sheet and strong business fundamentals, now is the right time to reinstate the program and take advantage of opportunities to repurchase our shares. Additionally, we believe the share repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in the strength and future growth potential of WidePoint to shareholders."

Share repurchases will be made in compliance with the SEC's Rule 10b-18, subject to market conditions, available liquidity, cash flow, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. This program does not obligate WidePoint to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. WidePoint intends to finance the purchases with existing cash balances.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions, including Identity Management (IdM), secure Managed Mobility Services (MMS), telecom management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665518/WidePoint-Reinstates-Share-Repurchas ...

Widepoint Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WidePoint Reinstates Share Repurchase Program FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns ...
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Develop a Program ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...