RE Royalties Named on The Globe and Mail’s Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce it has placed No. 147 on the 2021 Globe and Mail Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. RE Royalties earned its spot with a three-year revenue growth rate of 298 percent.

"On behalf of the RE Royalties team, Board of Directors and investors, it is a privilege to be recognized by the Globe and Mail for our innovative royalty financing solution that helps renewable and sustainable energy companies solve climate challenges and scale their businesses effectively and efficiently," said Bernard Tan, CEO. "We are honoured to be recognized among other innovative top growing companies and I am constantly inspired by our team, and our clients' dedication to growing a more sustainable future and bringing more clean energy projects and products to market."

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2021 Virtual Conference

RE Royalties will be presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30AM PST (1:30PM EST). The presentations are virtual, and an archived presentation will be made available after the live event on the investors section of RE Royalties' website. Investors interested in participating in the event are welcome to register here: https://veryindependentresearch.net/conference-2021/

