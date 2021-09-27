MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Update on Its 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner 499ci Stroker Engine Build
BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, new and used auto parts and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that the machine shop has completed all the boring and align honing of the1969 Plymouth Roadrunner's 440 Cubic Inch (440ci) big block engine and that JTEC Automotive Inc. has received all the necessary parts to compete its custom engine build converting it into a 499 Cubic Inch (499ci) Stroker Motor.
The cylinders have been CNC Machine to 0.60" over giving it a 4.380" cylinder bore from its factory 4.320". It also features ICON FHR Series Pistons, which are flat top pistons with dual valve reliefs and are ICON's new FHR (Forged Head Relief) Series Pistons. This new line features VMS 75 alloy, true arc-style lock rings, broached pin holes, breakthrough oil returns, and 5/64" ring packs.
This build also has Sealed Power Performance Moly Piston Ring Sets that are made from ductile iron, moly, chrome, and plasma-moly facings for extra durability. These OE-quality sets are made to seal mild-to high-compression engines and help protect against oil blowby and maintain cylinder compression and horsepower.
JTEC also chose Eagle Connecting rods which are High Strength H-Beam Designed, 6.760 inches in length, made from 8740 chromoly steel and have a Fastener Tensile Strength of 160,000 psi and can handle a Horsepower Rating more than 850 hp and 7500 RPM.
JTEC's Roadrunner will also boast an Eagle Forged 4340 Steel Crankshaft with an engine stroke of 3.750 inches. These forged 4340 steel crankshafts, from Eagle Specialty Products, are great for high performance applications. They feature non-twist forging and go through a multi-stage heat-treatment process and are stress-relieved and shot-peened. These cranks are X-rayed, magnafluxed, and sonic tested, so it's guaranteed to be a top-quality piece. Each crankshaft has chamfered oil holes for improved oiling, a 0.125" radius on rod and main journals for increased strength and the journals are precision-ground and micro-polished to less than 5 R.A and a target bob weight of +/- 2 percent greatly reduces balancing time.
