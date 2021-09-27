MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Update on Its 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner 499ci Stroker Engine Build

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, new and used …

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, new and used auto parts and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that the machine shop has completed all the boring and align honing of the1969 Plymouth Roadrunner's 440 Cubic Inch (440ci) big block engine and that JTEC Automotive Inc. has received all the necessary parts to compete its custom engine build converting it into a 499 Cubic Inch (499ci) Stroker Motor. The cylinders have been CNC Machine to 0.60" over giving it a 4.380" cylinder bore from its factory 4.320". It also features ICON FHR Series Pistons, which are flat top pistons with dual valve reliefs and are ICON's new FHR (Forged Head Relief) Series Pistons. This new line features VMS 75 alloy, true arc-style lock rings, broached pin holes, breakthrough oil returns, and 5/64" ring packs.