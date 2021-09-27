checkAd

SponsorsOne Secures Distributors in Illinois to Supply the US Midwest

The expansion of our national distribution continues adding the Midwest to Western, Southwest, Southeast, and Northeastern existing distribution partnersWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC …

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce that Doc Wylder's will be distributed in the Midwest by Loius Glunz Beer, Koerner Distributor, and G&M Distributors all located in Illinois.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "We continue to build our national distribution channel for our Ready to Drink products and Premium Spirits, ensuring we can service both local and national retailers across the US. We continue to see demand for natural ingredients with sophisticated flavors in this high growth RTD market, and Doc Wylder's is centered directly in this market."

The following distributors are now approved to distribute Doc Wylder's:

Louis Glunz Beer (Lincolnwood, IL)

Over the last 126 years, Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. has adapted to the many changes in the industry from Prohibition, The Great Depression to the current day surge in Micro and Specialty beers and use of technology in our everyday lives. Adapting to these many changes in the community, market and industry is what sets us apart from the other distributors in the area. The Company is dedicated to quality service and to educating its customers and the public about beer tastes and trends.

Koerner Distributor (Effingham, IL)

Family-owned and operated since 1982, Koerner Distributor, Inc. has grown to become one of the largest beverage distributors of beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages in the great state of Illinois. The headquarters are located in Effingham with satellite offices in Carterville, New Baden, and Champaign. Four locations enable us to serve 66 of the 102 counties in Illinois.

G&M Distributors (Dixon, IL)

Since 1946, G & M Distributors, Inc. has been family-owned and grown to become one of the largest beverage distributors of beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, and more in the state of Illinois. We're located in Knox County in Galesburg, IL, and in Lee County in Dixon, IL. We are proud to serve many Illinois locations with a variety of brand-name, high-quality products.

