Nantes University Hospital Doses First Patients with Eckert & Ziegler's Novel Ga-68 Imaging Agent PENTIXAFOR

Nantes University Hospital Doses First Patients with Eckert & Ziegler's Novel Ga-68 Imaging Agent PENTIXAFOR

Berlin, 27 September 2021. The Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nantes (CHU), the French university hospital serving the greater Nantes/Saint-Nazaire metropolitan area, has started to dose first patients with PENTIXAFOR, an innovative imaging compound for the initial staging of cancer patients with symptomatic multiple myelomas. The Ga-68 based radio-diagnostic promises to significantly improve the patient management for early forms of the disease by identifying the optimal therapeutic alternative.

To investigate the potential of PENTIXAFOR the CHU will recruit, on its own account, up to 45 patients in a so-called investigator-initiated study (ISS). Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), the owner of the rights to the underlying chemokine 4 receptor (CXCR4), supports the CHU team under Professor Caroline Bodet-Milin by providing the compound in exchange for access to certain data.

PENTIXAFOR is being developed by Eckert & Ziegler's subsidiary Pentixapharm GmbH also on its own as a superiorly sensitive diagnostic for a portfolio of rare blood cancers, among them myelomas and lymphoma. In spring 2021 the European Medicine Agency gave Eckert & Ziegler green light to leapfrog into a phase III clinical examination, thereby allowing her to cut a range of time-consuming evaluation steps. The clinical tests are scheduled to start next year and will involve about 500 patients worldwide.

Given the potential of PENTIXAFOR for improved patient stratification, academic groups like CHU have decided to move ahead on their own and to test PENTIXAFOR right away. To speed up the PENTIXAFOR marketing authorization, Eckert & Ziegler closely cooperates with such initiatives and supports them where feasible.

Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow. It is caused by the malignant proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow. Globally, multiple myelomas annually affect about half a million people and result in about 100,000 deaths.

Wertpapier


