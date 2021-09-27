The IDC MarketScape “covers price optimization and management solutions that are purpose built to enable companies to significantly automate their company strategy to achieve their revenue/margin/ profit goals with a high degree of success, governance, and insights. They analyze streams of data that influence pricing, support static or dynamic pricing, and have UIs and dashboards that are focused on the target stakeholder so they can price or sell better.” 1

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been named once again a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment.

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape once again as a Leader,” said PROS VP of B2B Platform Strategy, Nadine Pyter. “PROS is synonymous with pricing excellence, and this positioning is one more validation point for our proven SaaS, AI innovation, customer success and ability to execute at scale. These strengths make the PROS Platform the right fit for any size company looking to adopt omnichannel, AI-driven pricing strategies designed to power profitable revenue growth.”

PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management is part of the PROS Platform, a unified SaaS solution at the heart of driving transformative selling experiences. It provides companies a way to deliver fast, personalized and consistent pricing tailored for every unique buying and selling interaction and coordinated with all go-to-market channels so they can sell with precision every time.

The following were cited as PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management strengths by the IDC MarketScape:

Built for the future – Customers highly rated PROS as being built for their future. They cited the PROS staff and flexibility of the PROS Platform to help them easily manage their pricing strategy and goals across multiple channels and countries. Customers had trust in the optimized price as they could see how the price was created (no black box).

– Customers highly rated PROS as being built for their future. They cited the PROS staff and flexibility of the PROS Platform to help them easily manage their pricing strategy and goals across multiple channels and countries. Customers had trust in the optimized price as they could see how the price was created (no black box). Ease of use – Customers highly rated how easy PROS was to understand, use and train their staff. Training is important since many PROS customers have thousands of users in sales leveraging their price guidance interface.

– Customers highly rated how easy PROS was to understand, use and train their staff. Training is important since many PROS customers have thousands of users in sales leveraging their price guidance interface. Real-time pricing across multiple channels using external data – Many PO&M customers are keen to dynamically optimize prices using external data such as competitive data. Customers were impressed with PROS features to help them with data prep/cleaning and intelligent matching with company products so they could dynamically price with greater accuracy. Since PROS has a high-performance catalog, customers are using PROS as their master pricing catalog, especially in situations where they have many ERPs and digital commerce.2

For a copy of the IDC MarketScape excerpt, please click here.