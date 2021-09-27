Fetch Rewards Names GoodRx Exclusive Prescription Savings Provider

GoodRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, and Fetch Rewards, America’s No. 1 rewards app, today announced that GoodRx has been named the exclusive prescription savings provider for Fetch Rewards. Fetch Rewards’ more than 10 million active shoppers can now find GoodRx prescription savings directly in the Fetch app, allowing them to seamlessly access discounts on medications at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. By using GoodRx through Fetch Rewards, users will receive rewards points in the Fetch app that can be redeemed for free gift cards to hundreds of popular retailers and restaurants, or donated to over 20 different charitable organizations.

More than 58 million Americans have reported being unable to afford the medications they need, according to Gallup. Compounding the problem, many people don’t realize that medication prices vary between pharmacies, with price tags differing upwards of $100 in many cases, according to internal GoodRx data. For this reason, it’s increasingly important to help consumers find GoodRx discounts on their medication so they can price shop at pharmacies in their area. Together, GoodRx and Fetch Rewards are providing access to prescription savings options directly to millions of Fetch users, while simultaneously incentivizing medication adherence through Fetch’s loyalty program.

“Fetch Rewards has a large and engaged audience that is already looking to save and earn rewards while shopping, so working together helps savvy shoppers gain control over rising healthcare costs,” said John Asalone, Senior Vice President of Growth at GoodRx. “This integration will help more people start and stay on their medications, in addition to providing the other savings offered on Fetch for other essential items like groceries and gas.”

Fetch users can now find a GoodRx savings card directly in the Fetch app and present it to a pharmacist to receive savings of up to 80% off the pharmacy retail price on their medications. Rewards points from their prescription purchases will be credited in the Fetch app. Users of the Fetch app can also upload any receipts or eReceipt to earn additional points that can be redeemed for free gift cards to hundreds of popular retailers, restaurants and more. Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing rewards app in the U.S. with more than 10 million monthly active users who have to date submitted nearly 1.8 billion receipts and earned more than $211 million in rewards.