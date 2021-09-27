PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Encapsulation Material Does Not Alter Cellular DNA

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced further results from a third test of biocompatibility of its CypCaps product candidate for pancreatic cancer. The tests results showed that the empty capsule material is not “mutagenic.” A mutagen is a physical or chemical agent that permanently changes genetic material, usually DNA, in an organism and thus increases the frequency of mutations above the natural background level.

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said, “As we continue to receive data from a myriad of tests that are currently in progress, we are generating exactly the data we expected to generate when we began addressing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s desire to see more data. These latest test results continue to support the safety of PharmaCyte’s product candidate, CypCaps. In line with data generated previously, we are confident that the encapsulation material used for CypCaps is biocompatible, safe and not toxic. Each of the tests that we’re conducting should continue to demonstrate this.”