Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for Excellent Tap Water Quality

“Maintaining these levels of quality demonstrates Pennsylvania American Water’s continued commitment to optimizing treatment processes and providing high-quality water to customers,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Through the past year – pandemic and all – the dedicated teams who support these systems have continued their work every day to deliver tap water that is safe, clean, reliable, and meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards. I am so proud of our team for receiving more Partnership for Safe Water awards than any other water utility in the nation.”

Customers of Pennsylvania American Water can rest assured of the quality of their tap water, as 17 of the company’s water treatment plants were recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors and Presidents levels for achieving water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were announced by the American Water Works Association.

The Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants recognized this year are listed below. A full list of the company’s award-winning water systems can be found here.

20 Year Directors Award

Brownsville Water Treatment Plant (Fayette County)

Crystal Lake Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)

Kane Water Treatment Plant (McKean County)

Lake Scranton Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)

Norristown Water Treatment Plant (Montgomery County)

Punxsutawney Water Treatment Plant (Jefferson County)

Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant (Susquehanna County)

Watres Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)

White Deer Water Treatment Plant (Union County)

10 Year Directors Award

Stony Garden Water Treatment Plant (Northampton County)

5 Year Presidents Award

Bangor Water Treatment Plant (Northampton County)

Brownell Water Treatment Plant (Lackawanna County)

Crystal Lake Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)

Hershey/GC Smith Water Treatment Plant (Dauphin County)

Indiana Water Treatment Plant (Indiana County)

Nesbitt Water Treatment Plant (Luzerne County)

5 Year Directors Award

Rock Run Water Treatment Plant (Chester County)

“We’re proud of our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our water systems,” Doran continued. “This impressive award demonstrates their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers for the past 20 years and beyond.”

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

