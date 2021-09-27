It’s Time to Move Your Money to SoFi

SoFi announced today its new brand campaign, “Move Your Money”, celebrating what it feels like when you become a SoFi member and get your money right with SoFi’s products to save, spend, invest, borrow, and protect. The campaign is airing in NFL, College Football, and Broadcast Primetime, and across all major national cable/streaming platforms, with the extension of a digital and influencer campaign.

Financial institutions have a 33% approval rating1, yet the decision for consumers to switch to an institution that best fit their needs is a daunting task. SoFi is disrupting the personal finance category with an all-in-one app that allows people to save, spend, borrow, earn, invest and protect their money all in one place, while also offering complimentary services like access to career coaching, Certified Financial Planners, and exclusive member events.

“Research confirms that people are stuck when it comes to their finances, as 7 in 10 people postpone major financial decisions. Our 'Move Your Money to SoFi' campaign is a call to action to jolt people out of financial complacency and celebrate what it's like to get your money right with SoFi. We're empowering our members to take control of their finances with confidence,” says Lauren Stafford Webb, SoFi’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are building lifetime relationships with our members and strive to meet them wherever they're at — whether that’s paying off debt, investing for the future, buying a home or starting a family — we’re there to support their ambitions on the journey to reaching financial independence."

For the campaign, SoFi partnered with renowned choreographer Matt Steffanina to choreograph both the commercial and a special dance challenge to Compton AV’s “Money Dance” song.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SoFi for their Move Your Money campaign, both as a choreographer and as an active SoFi member,” said Matt Steffanina. “My grandfather taught me the importance of investing at a young age and, as I’ve grown up, I’ve continued to put his advice to practice using SoFi Invest. The feeling of being able to set myself up with a strong financial future, coupled with my love of movement, helped inspire the dance challenge and to me represents the excitement I get from getting my money right with SoFi.”

As part of the campaign, SoFi is launching a sweepstakes, calling on members to share their money moves story in a video to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, highlighting how SoFi helped them make money moves and by recording their take on the dance challenge with the hashtag #SoFiMoneyMoves and #contest. Up to ten $1,000 prizes will be awarded per weekly period and one grand prize of $25,000 will be awarded at the end of the contest period.

To learn more about the campaign and enter the sweepstakes visit www.SoFi.com/MoveYourMoney.

About SoFi

SoFi’s mission is to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our more than two million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com/ or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

Terms and conditions apply. Loans originated by SoFi Lending Corp. or an affiliate. CFL #6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Equal Housing Lender. Brokerage products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. SoFi Money is a cash management account, which is a brokerage product. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates are a bank. Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser.

Screen images simulated. 234 1st Street San Francisco, CA 94105 2019 Social Finance, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOFI “MOVE YOUR MONEY” CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

9/21/21 Draft

ELIGIBILITY: The SoFi “Money Moves” Contest (“Contest”) is open solely to SoFi members who at the time of participation are: [1] legal residents of the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia) who are 19 years of age or older in Alabama and Nebraska; 21 years of age or older in Mississippi; or 18 years of age or older in all other states including the District of Columbia, and [2] have or sign up for a free SoFi Money account (collectively referred to hereafter as ‘you”, “Entrant” or “Entrants”. If you are not a SoFi member, download the free SoFi app and follow instructions to open a free SoFi Money Account. Employees of Social Finance, Inc. (the “Sponsor” or “SoFi”), Ventura Associates International LLC (the “Administrator”) and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising, public relations and promotion agencies or any company or individual involved with the development or execution of the Contest (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each, whether related or not, are not eligible to enter or win. Contest is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited by law.

Contest begins at 12:00:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) September 27, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 31, 2021 (the “Contest Entry Period”). The Contest Entry Period consists of five (5) Weekly Periods as outlined within the chart (below).

Weekly Period Details Weekly Period Starts Weekly Entry Period Ends 1 12:00:00 AM ET on September 27, 2021 11:59:59 PM ET on October 3, 2021 2 12:00:00 AM ET on October 4, 2021 11:59:59 PM ET on October 10, 2021 3 12:00:00 AM ET on October 11, 2021 11:59:59 PM ET on October 17, 2021 4 12:00:00 AM ET on October 18, 2021 11:59:59 PM ET on October 24, 2021 5 12:00:00 AM ET on October 25, 2021 11:59:59 PM ET on October 31, 2021

Each entry into the Contest will be considered for a weekly prize or the grand prize drawing, depending on the date and time the Entry is received, evaluated, and scored by the judging panel. After the end of each Weekly Period, the Sponsor will announce up-to-ten (10) top scoring entries (subject to verification) as weekly winners for that given Weekly Period. Any announced and verified weekly winners will not qualify for additional Weekly Periods competitions or the Grand Prize. Any non-announced entry will qualify to compete in subsequent Weekly Periods competitions (if any).

HOW TO SUBMIT ENTRY:

Share your version of the #SoFiMoneyMoves dance by recording your moves (“Contest theme”) to the nonexplicit version of Money Dance song, by Compton AV (“Music Asset”). Only the approved Music Asset can be included in submitted video. Video should not exceed sixty (60) seconds in length. If any video exceeds the aforementioned length, only the first sixty (60) seconds will be reviewed and judged. Post your video on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter during the Contest Entry Period including all the following and required hashtags: #SofiMoneyMoves and #Contest and tag @SoFi. Your entry must include all hashtags to enter this Contest.

Your video posted according to steps a and b (above) will be referred hereafter as an “Entry”. If it is found an Entrant has submitted more than one (1) Entry, the Sponsor will consider the first submission pulled from Instagram, TikTok or Twitter as the eligible Entry from that Entrant and all other submission(s) by such Entrant will be disqualified.

Entrants must have a smartphone or other wireless or electronic device that supports Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and have Internet access. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by each entrant’s online and cell phone service provider will apply. Use of automated processes or repetitive submission of the same Entry is not permitted. Released Parties are not responsible for any changes or effects caused to Entrant’s smartphone or electronic system because of submitting an Entry. Entries are subject to all notices posted online including Sponsor’s privacy policy found at SoFi.com.

Only Entries submitted via TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter will be accepted. An entry can only win either a weekly prize or the grand prize a single time. Entries will not be returned or acknowledged, nor will the Entries be received or held “in confidence” and a submission does not create a confidential relationship or obligation of secrecy between you and the Sponsor or any of its affiliates.

By submitting an Entry, each Entrant acknowledges and agrees that Sponsor may receive many Entries in this Contest and that such other Entries may be similar or identical in theme, idea, format or other respects to Entrant’s Entry and Entrant waives any and all claims Entrant may have had, may have, and/or may have in the future that any Entries accepted, reviewed and/or used by the Sponsor may be similar to or the same as his/her Entry. Furthermore, by submitting an Entry, you, the Entrant, agrees that Sponsor has no obligation to post or publish your Entry, that all such postings or publication, if any, will be in Sponsor’s sole discretion and that the posting or publication of an Entry does not have any bearing on whether the Entry will be determined as a winner. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Entrant agrees that the Entry may be posted and shared by others and that the Contest Entities are not responsible for any unauthorized use of Entries by third parties.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor is under no obligation to disclose why an Entry has been disqualified other than the Entry was ineligible under these Official Rules. Entries subject to all notices posted at SoFi.com, including these Official Rules.

MUSIC ASSET DETAILS: Entrants may not use Music Asset to create any Entry that duplicates or is similar to any copyrighted material, or in any manner that could otherwise infringe the copyright or any other intellectual property of any third party. Music Asset is available to Entrants solely and strictly for the purpose of use in Entrant’s Entry submission in the Contest in accordance with these Official Rules. Music Asset must be downloaded from the designated website and must NOT be used for any purpose other than incorporation in Entrant’s Entry. All rights to Music Asset are reserved to Sponsor. Any individual who exploits or otherwise makes use of any of the Music Asset for any purpose other than in an Entry to be submitted in the Contest is in violation of criminal and civil laws and the Sponsor reserves the right to prosecute and seek damages from any such individual to the fullest extent of the law. Each Entrant acknowledges and agrees the Music Asset made available as part of the Contest is owned by Sponsor, and/or their respective affiliates and/or licensors, as applicable, and are protected by intellectual property laws. Sponsor hereby grants, and Entrant hereby accepts, a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable right and license to use the Music Asset as part of the Contest Entry. Entrant further acknowledges and agrees he or she may not reproduce, duplicate, modify, perform, transfer, post, distribute, sell, or create derivative works of or otherwise use or make available any portion of the Music Asset other than as specifically permitted herein.

ENTRY RESTRICTIONS: Each Entry must be original, in English and not copied from any other work and must not infringe upon the rights of any third party. Content that may NOT be contained in an Entry includes, but is not limited to, the following:

with the exception of when an email address is requested for purposes of contacting a potential winner, any content providing personally identifiable information about yourself or any third parties, such as address, phone number or any contact information;

content in violation of third-party rights including, but not limited to: copyrights, trademark, right of publicity or any other proprietary rights unless allowed by Sponsor such as the Music Asset noted herein;

content that is libelous, defamatory, disparaging or tortious;

content that is pornographic, adult-oriented, or sexually explicit.

content portraying or referring to lotteries or gambling;

content portraying or including explicit or offensive language;

content portraying or advocating violence, illegal activities, tobacco, alcohol or drugs, dangerous stunts;

content portraying or referring to weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, guns or bombs;

content that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, age or any basis protected by federal, state, or local law, ordinance, or regulation;

content that denigrates, disparages or reflects negatively on the Sponsor, its services and products or its employees, or on any other person, company, services or product, or that disparages Sponsor’s competitors;

content must not have been previously published, submitted or otherwise used for any commercial purpose;

content that communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate;

depict or otherwise identify a minor unless a parent or legal guardian is the Entrant;

depict or otherwise identify a pet unless its legal owner is the Entrant.

If an Entry includes any of the prohibited elements listed above, the Entry will be disqualified. The above list is not intended to be exhaustive; the Sponsor may disqualify any Entry if it contains any content the Sponsor and/or the Administrator deems, in their sole discretion, to be offensive or obscene in any way or to not be in compliance with these Official Rules. If the Entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the Entrant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the Entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the Entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any Entrant at any time.

By entering, Entrants, including all winners, grant the Sponsor permission (except where prohibited by law to use his or her name, Entry, any testimonial obtained by Sponsor, hometown, statement(s), likeness, image, voice, appearance, prize won (if Entrant is determined a winner), for promotional purposes, advertising, publicity in any and all media (including online posting) now or hereafter devised throughout the world in perpetuity without further compensation.

JUDGING: A panel of judges consisting of personnel from the Sponsor (“judging panel”) will determine the top scoring Weekly Period Entries and the Grand Prize winning entry based on the following weighted judging criteria:

a) Best technical composition of the video (40%)

b) Best artistic composition of the video (30%)

c) Creativity of Dance (10%):

d) Suitability for advertising and publicity purposes (10%) and

e) Adherence to the contest theme (10%)

TIES: In the event of a tie, the Entry from among the tied Entries with the highest score for technical composition of the video will be declared the winner. In the event of a further tie, the Entry from among the tied Entries with the highest score received for best artistic composition of the video will be declared the winner. The decisions of the judging panel are final and binding on all matters relating to determination of any winning Entry.

Sponsor reserves the right to not award any prize if, in its sole and absolute discretion, it does not receive enough eligible Entries to be considered for weekly winners or the Grand Prize winner.

PRIZES: Up-to-ten (10) prizes awarded per Weekly Period (up-to fifty (50) in total): $1,000.00 each. One (1) Grand Prize: $25,000.00. Prize funds will be awarded approximately sixty (60) days of each winner announcement and will be deposited into the member’s SoFi Money account. All federal, state, local taxes or other expenses relating to the prize won, acceptance and possession of prize is the sole responsibility of each winner. An IRS form 1099 will be filed in the name of each winner for the value of prize won.

WINNER NOTIFICATIONS: Weekly Period winners will be notified within 3-4 days from date of winner determination and the Grand Prize winner on or about November 1, 2021. All winners will be notified via a social media and will be required to email the Administrator within forty-eight (48) hours and provide the contact information which will be used to facilitate eligibility verification and prize claim. Administrator will email an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability, and a Publicity Release ("Affidavit/Release") and IRS W9 Tax Form to each winner and he/she will be required to execute and return Affidavit/Release within three (3) days of date printed on notification or winner’s Entry may be disqualified. At the sole discretion of the Sponsor, disqualification, forfeiture, and the determination of an alternate winner may result from any of the following: [1] a winner’s failure to respond to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours after its transmission. [2] failure of undeliverable notification due to deactivation of winner’s Instagram, TikTok or Twitter account. [3] winner’s Instagram, TikTok or Twitter account is set to “private mode.” [4] winner’s failure to complete and return Affidavit/Release by the notification deadline. [5] if a winner cannot accept the prize for any reason and [6] any other non-compliance with the Official Rules. If this is case, the Entry with the next highest score received during the judging round the disqualified Entry originated may be determined the alternate winner (subject to verification). The Sponsor reserves the right to modify the notification procedures in connection with the selection of an alternate winner, if any.

ASSIGNMENT OF RIGHTS: Each Entrant hereby acknowledges that his or her Entry in the Contest and all other materials of every kind whatsoever created by Entrant relating to the Contest (collectively, the “Work”) are a “work made for hire” (as that term is used in the United States Copyright Act) for Sponsor and the Sponsor is the sole and exclusive owner, in perpetuity and throughout the universe, of all right, title and interest in and to the Work, including without limitation all copyrights in and to the Work (and all renewals and extensions thereof now or hereafter provided by law) and all the rights therein and thereto, and may exploit the Work in any manner throughout the world without restriction on a gratis basis. Without limiting the binding effect of any of the foregoing provisions, in the event that any part of the Work is not deemed to be a “work made for hire” for the Sponsor, the Entrant hereby irrevocably and exclusively grants and assigns to Sponsor (or, if any applicable law prohibits or restricts such assignment, Entrant hereby grants to Sponsor an irrevocable, perpetual, royalty-free, transferable license of) on a gratis basis all right, title and interest in and to such Work, including, without limitation, all rights of every kind and nature (whether now known or hereafter devised, including all copyrights therein and thereto and all renewals and extensions thereof), throughout the universe, in perpetuity, for all purposes, in any and all media, whether now known or hereafter devised. Entrant hereby waives all so-called “moral rights of authors” and “droit moral” rights (and any similar or analogous rights under the applicable laws of any country of the world). Entrant agrees and acknowledges that no public performance, synchronization, mechanical, songwriting, publishing and/or master use royalties, monies or consideration of any kind will be payable in connection with Sponsor’s use of the Work, whether commercial use or otherwise, in any and all media, whether now known or hereafter devised.

CONSENT AND RELEASE: To the fullest extent possible in law, Entrants, and on behalf of themselves and on behalf of their respective heirs, executors, administrators, legal representatives, successors and assigns (“Releasing Parties”), release, defend and hold harmless the Contest Entities, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, causes of action, suits, debts, dues, sums of money, accounts, reckonings, bonds, bills, specialties, covenants, contracts, controversies, agreements, promises, variances, trespasses, lost profits, indirect or direct damages, consequential damages, incidental damages, punitive or exemplary damages, judgments, extent, executions, claims and demands whatsoever, in law, admiralty or equity, whether known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, against Released Parties which any one or more of the Releasing Parties ever had, now have or hereafter can, shall or may have which in any way arise out of or result from Entrant’s participation, acceptance and use or misuse of prize (if determined to be a winner. The Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, changes to any Instagram, TikTok or Twitter function that may interfere with the Contest or your ability to timely enter, any notification failure due to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter function or personal account setting, administration of the Contest or in the announcement of any prize. In the event Sponsor is prevented from continuing with the Contest as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, or otherwise, including but not limited to fire, flood, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal, state, or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court, or other cause, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Contest. Furthermore, the Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the Contest if it becomes technically corrupted (including if a computer virus or system malfunction inalterably impairs its ability to conduct the Contest), and to determine winners from among all eligible Entries received prior to termination. Entrants assume all liability for any injury, including death or damage caused or claimed to be caused, by participation in this Contest or use or redemption of the prize (if Entrant is determined to be a winner).

ARBITRATION: This Contest shall be governed by and interpreted under the laws of the State of California, U.S.A. without regard to its conflicts of laws provisions. Entrants hereby agrees that any and all disputes, claims, causes of action, or controversies (“Claims”) arising out of or in connection with this Contest shall be resolved, upon the election by Entrant or Sponsor, by arbitration pursuant to this provision and the code of procedures of either the National Arbitration Forum (“NAF”) or the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”), as selected by the Entrant. IF ARBITRATION IS CHOSEN BY ANY PARTY WITH RESPECT TO A CLAIM, NEITHER PARTY WILL HAVE THE RIGHT TO LITIGATE THAT CLAIM IN COURT OR HAVE A JURY TRIAL ON THAT CLAIM. FURTHER, NEITHER SPONSOR NOR ENTRANT WILL HAVE THE RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN A REPRESENTATIVE CAPACITY ON BEHALF OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC OR OTHER PERSONS SIMILARLY SITUATED, OR AS A MEMBER OF ANY CLASS OF CLAIMANTS PERTAINING TO ANY CLAIM SUBJECT TO ARBITRATION. EXCEPT AS SET FORTH BELOW, THE ARBITRATOR’S DECISION WILL BE FINAL AND BINDING. NOTE THAT OTHER RIGHTS THAT ENTRANT WOULD HAVE IF ENTRANT WENT TO COURT ALSO MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE IN ARBITRATION. ANY CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND/OR AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS CONTEST. ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ANY RIGHTS OR CLAIMS TO ATTORNEY’S FEES, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ENTRANT, WHETHER FORESEEABLE OR NOT AND WHETHER BASED ON NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE. The arbitrator’s authority to resolve Claims is limited to Claims between Sponsor and Entrant alone, and the arbitrator’s authority to make awards is limited to awards to Sponsor and Entrant alone. Furthermore, claims brought by either party against the other may not be joined or consolidated in arbitration with Claims brought by or against any third party, unless agreed to in writing by all parties. No arbitration award or decision will have any preclusive effect as to issues or claims in any dispute with anyone who is not a named party to the arbitration. Notwithstanding any other provision in this Agreement and without waiving either party’s right to appeal such decision, should any portion of this provision be deemed invalid or unenforceable, then the entire provision (other than this sentence) shall not apply.

GENERAL: In the event of a dispute as to the ownership of any Entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register the social media account will be deemed to be the Entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

Any Entry that has been tampered with or altered, or mass Entries or Entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated devices are void. The Sponsor is not responsible for: (i) human or technical error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of Entry materials, or for technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, app, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive Entry information by Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or any combination thereof; (ii) any injury or damage to Entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the Contest, or (iii) the failure of any third party to comply with the instructions and proper administration of this Contest. By participating in the Contest, Entrants (i) agree to be bound by these Official Rules, including all eligibility requirements, and (ii) agree to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor and the Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual that tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or website or violates these Official Rules. LEGAL WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST, IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL & CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

WINNERS LIST: For a list of winners (available after November 30, 2021), send a stamped, self-addressed envelope (postage not required for Vermont residents) by November 30, 2021 to: SoFi “Money Moves” Contest Winners List, c/o Ventura Associates International LLC, 494 Eighth Avenue, Suite 1700 (DE/SOFI), New York, NY 10001.

PRIVACY: By entering the Contest, the information Entrants provide may be sent to promotional partners. Entrants may be contacted by the Sponsor and/or any promotional partners with future promotional offers. Information provided by entrants to participate in this Contest is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at https://www.sofi.com/privacy-policy/.

SPONSOR: Social Finance Inc., 234 1st Street, San Francisco, CA 94105.

ADMINISTRATOR: Ventura Associates International LLC, 494 Eighth Avenue, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10001.

This Contest is in no way promoted, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with any social media entity, including but not limited to Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Sponsor or Administrator, and not to any social media entity.

1Source: JD Power 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005253/en/