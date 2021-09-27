checkAd

Sprinklr Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation reflects Sprinklr’s expertise in delivering a unified platform that leverages AWS services to address the specific needs of civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, state and local governments and higher education.

Sprinklr is the 100th Government Competency Partner, and is being recognized for this achievement at the AWS Public Sector Partner Forum, held during the AWS DC Summit on September 27th.

Sprinklr + AWS for the Public Sector

Effective communications play a fundamental role in ensuring that citizens are informed and engaged. As people increasingly flock to social media and messaging channels to ask questions and get news, the public sector has an obligation to provide factual information on the channels citizens use the most. Sprinklr was built for this moment.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member is a testament to Sprinklr’s ability to meet the specific needs of government customers across security, compliance, performance and operational measures. At present, Sprinklr has achieved FedRAMP Ready status for its Unified-CXM platform on AWS.

Comments on the News

“Utilizing Sprinklr has given us an ability to connect with the American people where they are. Being able to connect with them across a variety of different modern channels is something we’re focused on — not just your usual social media companies, but also whether its blogs, or whether its in Reddit, or other places, those are things that we want to be able to connect and talk to people about. And being able to connect with the American public that way is something we’re proud of,” said Zack Schwartz, Trust & Safety Lead, U.S. Census Bureau.

“Sprinklr is so proud to achieve AWS Government Competency status for the breadth and depth of our Unified-CXM platform, which helps government agencies meet their digital customer experience management goals,” said Rob Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector at Sprinklr. “Together with AWS, we’re helping government agencies shed point solutions and shift to a unified customer experience management platform so they can listen, learn, and engage on modern channels that citizens use every day.”

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

