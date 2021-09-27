checkAd

Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract by Raytheon Technologies to Provide MOSA-Based Processing & Networking Modules to Support U.S. Air Force C-130J Special Operations Aircraft

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it was awarded a contract by Raytheon Technologies to provide its rugged Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based processor and networking modules for use in the NextGen SMP (Next Generation Special Mission Processor). The NextGen SMP serves as the central processing component of the AC/MC-130J aircraft (also known as the Ghostrider and Commando II).

"We are very proud to have been selected by Raytheon Technologies to support the secure mission processing requirements of this important special operations platform with our rugged commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) modular open system processing technology,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Curtiss-Wright has established a leadership role in delivering the numerous benefits of MOSA solutions to the U.S. Air Force and other military forces, and we are excited to provide these critical technologies to support the Air Force Special Operations Command.”

According to the DoD, the use of MOSA solutions is expected to “support a more rapid evolution of capabilities and technologies throughout the product life cycle through the use of architecture modularity, open systems standards, and appropriate business practices.” The DoD now mandates the use of MOSA solutions in all requirements, programming and development activities for future weapon system modifications and new start development programs to the maximum extent possible.

The NextGen SMP provides the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) with secure commercial-off-the-shelf mission systems to integrate with the aircraft displays, sensors, and other onboard systems. The NextGen SMP solution is based on an open-computing environment that addresses obsolescence and enables rapid deployment of third-party application software to the Air Force.

Shipments have begun and are scheduled to run through 2032.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Note: Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright’s expectations of a continued relationship with an existing customer, the continued funding and success of this program, the performance of its products in this program, and the future opportunities associated with this program, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in US and Foreign government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

