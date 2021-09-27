checkAd

Polaris Advisors Joins LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that Polaris Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, affiliating with LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model. The advisors reported having served approximately $675 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Mass Mutual.

Based in Camp Hill, Pa., the firm is led by founding partner Corey Basehore CFP, C(K)P, AIF, ChFC, CLU, CEPA, partner Justin Dunwoody AIF C(K)P, and financial advisor Sarah Leer ChFC. They are joined by two junior advisors and a nine member office-support staff. Focusing on disciplined investment strategies that emphasize risk-adjusted returns, cost, and tax efficiency, the firm’s objective is to help individuals, families, corporations, and nonprofit organizations as they work toward more secure financial futures.

“Our mission is to always strive to be better for the families we serve. We are constantly innovating and being creative to drive change in order to provide the best possible experiences for our clients,” Basehore said.

In that spirit, the Polaris team turned to LPL Strategic Wealth Services in the next step of their firm’s journey. “From Day 1, our clients will notice a differentiated experience by being able to see all of their account information in one integrated system. In addition, LPL’s enhanced digital platform will also create numerous office efficiencies that will free us up to spend more time servicing clients,” Basehore said.

Video: Polaris Advisors Announcement

The Polaris team chose the SWS affiliation model for the additional layer of support in their practice. In addition to having access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources needed to run a thriving practice, SWS teams also receive ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. This includes dedicated consultants such as a business strategist and CFO, in addition to marketing, service and administrative support.

“We really appreciate all that SWS brings to the team and we truly believe this is the best way to elevate our service and enrich the client experience,” Dunwoody said. “We don’t have the bandwidth to recreate all of these customized services on our own. Being a part of SWS allows our team to focus on the client experience and future growth.”

