checkAd

Intrado Digital Media Announces Rebrand to Notified

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it is rebranding its Digital Media business to Notified. The rebrand will provide Digital Media with a unique market identity, representative of its full solution suite.

As the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations, Intrado Digital Media’s platforms enable organizations of all sizes to engage, influence, and inform their most important audiences – employees, customers, investors, and the media.

Concurrent with the rebranding to Notified, the business’ unique solutions will be renamed Event Cloud, Public Relations (“PR”) Cloud, and Investor Relations (“IR”) Cloud.

  • Notified Event Cloud enables event planners, marketers, and communications professionals to acquire and retain customers through virtual, in person, and hybrid events, conferences, trade shows, town halls, and product launches. Clients can easily connect global audiences with Notified’s highly interactive platform and leverage integrated analytics to maximize ROI. With the recent acquisition of Hubb, Notified offers the most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events across in-person and digital channels.
  • Notified PR Cloud enables public relations professionals to reach global audiences, monitor brand sentiment, send press releases via GlobeNewswire, measure success, and drive earned media. Users are able to navigate the media landscape and tap into real-time analytics from an integrated, intelligent, and easy-to-use platform.
  • Notified IR Cloud enables investor relations professionals to manage communications – earnings calls, regulatory filings, press releases, investor days, and IR websites – to maximize shareholder value from one platform.

“Given the recent acquisition of Hubb and following a year of incredible growth for our organization, it is the perfect time to rebrand Intrado Digital Media to Notified; Notified represents the full spectrum of what we do, and rebranding is another meaningful milestone that will further strengthen our business as we meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com or www.notified.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Digital Media Announces Rebrand to Notified ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it is rebranding its Digital Media business to Notified. The rebrand will provide Digital Media with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...