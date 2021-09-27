checkAd

Verizon Business Unleashes the Next Generation of BlueJeans for the Future of Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration
  • 2D, 3D virtual office designed to address market demand for inclusive, engaging and spontaneous experiences anytime, anywhere
  • New Momentive Survey Data of over 5,000 respondents highlights how hybrid work is impacting organizational culture and growth

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting a new bar for flexible and spontaneous virtual collaboration, Verizon Business today introduced the redesigned BlueJeans platform for the hybrid workplace. Centered around BlueJeans Spaces, a new integrated virtual office for creating engagement and alignment, this next-generation collaboration platform was developed to provide a seamless virtual environment for teams to do their best work—from anywhere.

“The pandemic has permanently changed what it means to be ‘at work’. Put simply, work is no longer a place you go, it’s what you do. A huge part of this shift has been facilitated by our capacity to invent new ways of working fit for the digital age,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “By taking our investment in BlueJeans to the next level and building innovative applications like Spaces, we’re one step closer to creating a truly unified digital workplace experience for organizations of all sizes and their employees, whether working inside or outside the office walls.”

Explore, Hangout, Chat, Collaborate with BlueJeans Spaces

According to a recent global survey by Momentive of more than 5,000 respondents, spontaneous conversations with colleagues are the number one most missed aspect about the office, with 43.5% of respondents admitting that their efforts at maintaining team culture as a hybrid team have failed.

With the introduction of Spaces, BlueJeans is redefining what it means to collaborate virtually in today’s hybrid work environment. This immersive office experience allows for a more natural, individualistic and inclusive workflow for teams to ideate, activate—or just hang—together in real time.

Missing out on those spontaneous water cooler conversations or shoulder taps for casual catch ups? You’re not alone. 82.3% of survey respondents admit to having less frequent casual conversations with colleagues.​​ Spaces provides users with a robust catalog of customizable office layouts to virtually replicate the physical sensation of being in a shared workspace. Colorful presence indicators reveal who in the space is open to chat, who is talking, and who does not want to be disturbed. Further simulating the in-person experience, spatial audio offers a true sense of proximity, which means those sitting closer together in the virtual space will naturally hear each other more clearly than someone who is across the room from them. Paired with several different modes of communication—from messaging and audio to video chat, overhead-focused 2D and headset-free 3D—with BlueJeans Spaces users can personalize and switch between styles to spontaneously collaborate or communicate effortlessly without dealing with the monotony of back-to-back, scheduled video meetings.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Business Unleashes the Next Generation of BlueJeans for the Future of Collaboration What you need to know: Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration2D, 3D virtual office designed to address market demand for inclusive, engaging and spontaneous experiences …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...