Verizon Business Unleashes the Next Generation of BlueJeans for the Future of Collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration

2D, 3D virtual office designed to address market demand for inclusive, engaging and spontaneous experiences anytime, anywhere

New Momentive Survey Data of over 5,000 respondents highlights how hybrid work is impacting organizational culture and growth



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting a new bar for flexible and spontaneous virtual collaboration, Verizon Business today introduced the redesigned BlueJeans platform for the hybrid workplace. Centered around BlueJeans Spaces , a new integrated virtual office for creating engagement and alignment, this next-generation collaboration platform was developed to provide a seamless virtual environment for teams to do their best work—from anywhere.

“The pandemic has permanently changed what it means to be ‘at work’. Put simply, work is no longer a place you go, it’s what you do. A huge part of this shift has been facilitated by our capacity to invent new ways of working fit for the digital age,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “By taking our investment in BlueJeans to the next level and building innovative applications like Spaces, we’re one step closer to creating a truly unified digital workplace experience for organizations of all sizes and their employees, whether working inside or outside the office walls.”



Explore, Hangout, Chat, Collaborate with BlueJeans Spaces



According to a recent global survey by Momentive of more than 5,000 respondents, spontaneous conversations with colleagues are the number one most missed aspect about the office, with 43.5% of respondents admitting that their efforts at maintaining team culture as a hybrid team have failed.



With the introduction of Spaces, BlueJeans is redefining what it means to collaborate virtually in today’s hybrid work environment. This immersive office experience allows for a more natural, individualistic and inclusive workflow for teams to ideate, activate—or just hang—together in real time.



Missing out on those spontaneous water cooler conversations or shoulder taps for casual catch ups? You’re not alone. 82.3% of survey respondents admit to having less frequent casual conversations with colleagues.​​ Spaces provides users with a robust catalog of customizable office layouts to virtually replicate the physical sensation of being in a shared workspace. Colorful presence indicators reveal who in the space is open to chat, who is talking, and who does not want to be disturbed. Further simulating the in-person experience, spatial audio offers a true sense of proximity, which means those sitting closer together in the virtual space will naturally hear each other more clearly than someone who is across the room from them. Paired with several different modes of communication—from messaging and audio to video chat, overhead-focused 2D and headset-free 3D—with BlueJeans Spaces users can personalize and switch between styles to spontaneously collaborate or communicate effortlessly without dealing with the monotony of back-to-back, scheduled video meetings.