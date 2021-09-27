Denali Therapeutics Appoints Katie Peng as Chief Commercial Officer

Katie Peng to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are excited about Katie joining Denali to build and lead our commercial organization. She is a recognized industry leader with an exceptional track record of successfully building and leading commercial teams and launching novel medicines, including for neurological and rare diseases,” said Denali’s Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Watts, Ph.D. “Katie’s expertise will be tremendously valuable to Denali as we advance our clinical pipeline, including programs for Parkinson’s disease and Hunter syndrome (MPS II) into late-stage clinical development. Katie’s leadership in building our commercial efforts as we expand organizationally and geographically will be key to bringing medicines to people living with neurodegenerative diseases and our ultimate goal to defeat degeneration.”

Ms. Peng most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Head of the OMNI Business Unit at Genentech where she was responsible for the neurology, ophthalmology, immunology, respiratory, and rare diseases portfolio representing approximately $14 billion in revenue, and served as part of Genentech’s commercial leadership team. In her nearly two decades at Genentech and Roche, Ms. Peng held a number of senior leadership positions including General Manager for Roche in the Asia Pacific region leading the country organizations in Taiwan and Singapore. Ms. Peng has successfully launched multiple products in neurology, oncology, and rare disease notably including OCREVUS (ocrelizumab), a therapeutic monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Evrysdi (risdiplam), a medicine used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children, and HEMLIBRA (emicizumab-kxwh), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of people with hemophilia A. Her commercial experience spans marketing, sales, market access, medical affairs and business planning.