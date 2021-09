In Council meeting of JSC "Latvijas Gāze", held on september 23, 2021. members voted that Council repeatedly will be led by Chairman Kirill Seleznev and Vice chairmen - Juris Savickis and Oliver Giese.

About the election of the composition of the Council of joint stock company "Latvijas Gāze"

