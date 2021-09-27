checkAd

Sumo Logic Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Company Highlights Dedication to its Stakeholders Through Initiatives Focused on Ethics, Security, the Environment, and Diversity and Inclusion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in continuous intelligence, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report that highlights the ways in which Sumo Logic is enabling progress and sustainable growth in communities across the world. The report details the progress Sumo Logic has made on its ESG priorities over the past year and is communicated to the company’s investor community in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) standards.

“Sumo Logic’s commitment to investing in our employees, communities, and environmental leadership, while continuing to deliver value to our customers and stockholders, are the core drivers for our ESG agenda,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO for Sumo Logic. “We believe ESG is not a standalone initiative, but fundamental to our operational success, growth strategy, and financial priorities. We’re excited to share our progress in this inaugural report and look forward to furthering these efforts to have greater impact in the future.”

Among the many focus areas this report covers, key highlights from the past year include:

  • Alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Decent Work, and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Climate Action.
  • Alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure recommendations for Software and IT Services.
  • Board oversight of ESG as specified in the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee’s charter.
  • Diversity and Inclusion training for all Sumo Logic employees and three new employee resource groups.
  • Comprehensive environmental assessment of Sumo Logic’s corporate headquarters energy, water, and waste footprint.

To learn more about Sumo Logic’s ESG efforts and to view the report in full, visit the company’s investor relations page: https://investor.sumologic.com/

Additional Resources

  • Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contact
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report Company Highlights Dedication to its Stakeholders Through Initiatives Focused on Ethics, Security, the Environment, and Diversity and InclusionREDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...