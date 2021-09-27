checkAd

BlueJeans by Verizon Sets a New Bar for Workplace Flexibility, Virtual Engagement at Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Advancing hybrid-readiness, BlueJeans by Verizon announces cross-platform updates:
    • BlueJeans Spaces is a differentiated 2D/3D immersive workspace and digital hub designed to better connect and unlock the creative potential of hybrid workers; incorporates Collaboration Board and Integrated Messaging
    • BlueJeans Events leads the virtual event industry with multi-language support and up to 150,000 interactive event participants
    • BlueJeans Rooms adds new Android-based room experience for Poly Studio X Series
    • BlueJeans for Google Glass delivers an amazing see-what-I-see experience for front-line workers that require the most reliable solution in tricky situations

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Enterprise Connect Virtual today (9/27 - 9/29), Verizon Business announced several updates across the BlueJeans by Verizon video conferencing and events portfolio to maximize engagement in a hybrid world. The latest enhancements to BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms, BlueJeans Meetings and BlueJeans Mobile, were designed to provide customers with the flexibility to hold dynamic, secure and interactive meetings of any size and from anywhere.

“Always-on connectivity has transformed how we work, when we work, and where we work,” said Eric Spadafora, VP and General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Now it’s time to make work fun again. With today’s announcements, BlueJeans is breaking down barriers when it comes to providing customers with the ultimate in capacity, engagement and collaboration to ensure organizations of all sizes are set up for success in the experiential workplace.”

Next-Gen Platform for Spontaneous Collaboration

With organizations spread globally, virtual collaboration has become the single most important element in the modern digital workplace. As such, providing flexibility to workers to define how and where they want to work has become key to unlocking productivity and happiness.

To make the hybrid work environment more natural and engaging, BlueJeans is excited to announce the Next-Generation of its BlueJeans platform, an integrated collaboration experience that builds upon Meetings to deliver new modes of virtual communication that include BlueJeans Spaces, Messaging and Collaboration Board. By creating a 2D or 3D virtual space where distributed teams can come together to work, with all the necessary tools in one place to improve workstreams, brainstorm, organize and socialize, BlueJeans is addressing one of the most significant hurdles in today’s hybrid work reality. Learn more about Spaces here.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlueJeans by Verizon Sets a New Bar for Workplace Flexibility, Virtual Engagement at Scale What you need to know: Advancing hybrid-readiness, BlueJeans by Verizon announces cross-platform updates: BlueJeans Spaces is a differentiated 2D/3D immersive workspace and digital hub designed to better connect and unlock the creative potential of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...