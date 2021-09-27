BlueJeans by Verizon Sets a New Bar for Workplace Flexibility, Virtual Engagement at Scale

What you need to know:



Advancing hybrid-readiness, BlueJeans by Verizon announces cross-platform updates: BlueJeans Spaces is a differentiated 2D/3D immersive workspace and digital hub designed to better connect and unlock the creative potential of hybrid workers; incorporates Collaboration Board and Integrated Messaging BlueJeans Events leads the virtual event industry with multi-language support and up to 150,000 interactive event participants BlueJeans Rooms adds new Android-based room experience for Poly Studio X Series BlueJeans for Google Glass delivers an amazing see-what-I-see experience for front-line workers that require the most reliable solution in tricky situations





BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Enterprise Connect Virtual today (9/27 - 9/29), Verizon Business announced several updates across the BlueJeans by Verizon video conferencing and events portfolio to maximize engagement in a hybrid world. The latest enhancements to BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms, BlueJeans Meetings and BlueJeans Mobile, were designed to provide customers with the flexibility to hold dynamic, secure and interactive meetings of any size and from anywhere.



“Always-on connectivity has transformed how we work, when we work, and where we work,” said Eric Spadafora, VP and General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Now it’s time to make work fun again. With today’s announcements, BlueJeans is breaking down barriers when it comes to providing customers with the ultimate in capacity, engagement and collaboration to ensure organizations of all sizes are set up for success in the experiential workplace.”



Next-Gen Platform for Spontaneous Collaboration



With organizations spread globally, virtual collaboration has become the single most important element in the modern digital workplace. As such, providing flexibility to workers to define how and where they want to work has become key to unlocking productivity and happiness.



To make the hybrid work environment more natural and engaging, BlueJeans is excited to announce the Next-Generation of its BlueJeans platform , an integrated collaboration experience that builds upon Meetings to deliver new modes of virtual communication that include BlueJeans Spaces, Messaging and Collaboration Board. By creating a 2D or 3D virtual space where distributed teams can come together to work, with all the necessary tools in one place to improve workstreams, brainstorm, organize and socialize, BlueJeans is addressing one of the most significant hurdles in today’s hybrid work reality. Learn more about Spaces here .