Ria Money Transfer Partners with Paytm Payments Bank to Enable Real-Time International Remittances into Paytm’s Mobile Wallet

Thanks to this pioneering partnership, both companies break new ground in the remittance industry in India. Paytm becomes the country’s first platform to accept international remittances directly into a digital wallet, and Ria becomes the first money transfer company to connect with Paytm’s approximately 333 million wallet users1 significantly increasing its customer reach in the region and creating a new delivery channel for the Indian diaspora to send money back home.

Customers abroad can now conveniently transfer money to fully KYC’d Paytm wallet users in India from the comfort of their homes through the Ria Money Transfer app or website or by visiting any one of the 490,000 Ria retail locations available worldwide where the service is available. Every money transfer will be made in real time, offering advantageous security features such as account validation and name matching, which ensures customers will enjoy a safe and convenient user experience.

“As we consider the importance of remittances to families in India, Ria has continually sought out new ways to get money where it matters, leading us to this important partnership with Paytm Payments Bank,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “Considering the needs of our customers and leveraging the technology that is already in their hands, Ria is proud to offer them greater digital access and convenience by being the first in India to offer direct payments to the popular Paytm mobile wallet, bringing Indian families closer together by putting money at their fingertips. This agreement is also a significant addition to the Ria network which supports more than 3.6 billion bank accounts and 410 million mobile and virtual accounts and is being expanded to enable consumer and corporate payments over the same network.”