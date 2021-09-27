checkAd

Adverum to Present Data from ADVM-022 Clinical Trials at Upcoming Medical Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of new clinical data on ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy from the OPTIC trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and the INFINITY trial in diabetic macular edema (DME) at upcoming medical conferences. Adverum is planning clinical development of ADVM-022 at the 2 x 10^11 vg/eye and a lower dose in patients with wet AMD. As previously disclosed, the company is no longer planning to develop ADVM-022 in DME.

Presentation of New Long-term OPTIC Data in Wet AMD
Event: Retina Society’s 54th Annual Scientific Meeting
Title: ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD - Phase 1 OPTIC Study
Date: October 1, 2021
Time: 3:00 pm CT (4:00 pm ET)
Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., managing partner and director of clinical research, Sierra Eye Associates; clinical associate professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Presentation of INFINITY Data in DME
Event: American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Scientific Meeting
Title: Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) With ADVM-022: First-Time Data Presentation of Prospective, Randomized Phase 2 INFINITY Trial
Date: October 9, 2021
Time: 10:28 am CT (11:28 am ET)
Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., director of research, Retina Consultants of Texas; chairman of research and clinical trials, Retina Consultants of America; deputy chair for ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute and associate clinical professor of ophthalmology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

Encore Presentation of OPTIC Data in Wet AMD
Event: ASRS 39th Annual Scientific Meeting
Title: Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD with ADVM-022: Results of the Phase 1 OPTIC Trial
Date: October 11, 2021
Time: 8:50 am CT (9:50 am ET)
Presenter: Dante Pieramici, M.D., FASRS, partner, California Retina Consultants

Adverum intends to issue press releases concurrent with the presentation at Retina Society on October 1 and at ASRS on October 9, and plans to post all three data presentations on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of the company’s website.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Amy Figueroa, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
1-650-649-1257

Media Inquiries:
Andrea Cohen
Sam Brown Inc.
1-917-209-7163





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adverum to Present Data from ADVM-022 Clinical Trials at Upcoming Medical Conferences REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of new clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...